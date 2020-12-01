e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi loses cool after Afghan pacer Naveen ul Haq’s spat with Mohammad Amir - WATCH

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi loses cool after Afghan pacer Naveen ul Haq’s spat with Mohammad Amir - WATCH

After the game ended, Afridi and Naveen came across each other when the players from both sides were shaking hands. The Pakistan veteran was seen smiling until he asked Naveen what was he saying to Amir.

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Shahid Afridi from Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2020 match
Photo of Shahid Afridi from Kandy Tuskers vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2020 match (Twitter)
         

The sixth match of the Sri Lankan Premier League (LPL) witnessed a heated exchanged between former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, after the Kandy Tuskers defeated Galle Gladiators by 25 runs.

Naveen was seen hurling cuss words at Gladiators bowler Mohammed Amir during the face-off. A couple of senior Tuskers players, including Munaf Patel, tried to pull out the young Afghan bowler from the scuffle but the latter went on.

ALSO READ | Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders invests in USA’s Major League Cricket

After the game ended, Afridi and Naveen came across each other when the players from both sides were shaking hands. The Pakistan veteran was seen smiling until he asked Naveen what was he saying to Amir.

In reply, the young Afghan pacer notably replied disrespectfully after which turned Afridi furious. The video of the incident was later shared on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Here’s the post:

 

Talking about the game, the Kandy Tuskers posted a challenging score of 196 runs in their 20 overs with the help of wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor’s half-century. Kusal Perera scored 27 off 24 and Kamindu Mendis amassed 28 off 16, stitching a 65-run stand with Taylor for the fourth wicket.

In reply Danushka Gunathilaka played a promising 82-run knock off 53 balls. However, the Gladiators succumbed to their third straight defeat, losing by 25 runs.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Mohammed Shami on cusp of breaking Ajit Agarkar’s 18-year-old record

India’s 2011 world-cup winning former India pacer Munaf Patel made his LPL debut for the Kandy Tuskers and struck in his first over, cleaning up Gladiators’ Hazratullah Zazai (2).

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
LIVE: Union ministers Tomar, Goyal hold talks with farmers’ leaders
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Union ministers meet at Nadda’s residence over farmers’ protests
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Trudeau for speaking on farmers’ stir
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
These districts in Tamil Nadu, Kerala could get heavy to very heavy rains
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Kim Jong Un given experimental Covid-19 vaccine by China, says US analyst
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In