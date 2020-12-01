LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi loses cool after Afghan pacer Naveen ul Haq’s spat with Mohammad Amir - WATCH

cricket

The sixth match of the Sri Lankan Premier League (LPL) witnessed a heated exchanged between former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, after the Kandy Tuskers defeated Galle Gladiators by 25 runs.

Naveen was seen hurling cuss words at Gladiators bowler Mohammed Amir during the face-off. A couple of senior Tuskers players, including Munaf Patel, tried to pull out the young Afghan bowler from the scuffle but the latter went on.

After the game ended, Afridi and Naveen came across each other when the players from both sides were shaking hands. The Pakistan veteran was seen smiling until he asked Naveen what was he saying to Amir.

In reply, the young Afghan pacer notably replied disrespectfully after which turned Afridi furious. The video of the incident was later shared on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Shahid Afridi at the age of 20: Most runs in ODI cricket for any batsman for that age, fastest hundred in ODI cricket and World Cup finalist 👏



Naveen Ul Haq, at the age of 21, just had a heated exchange with him 👀 #LPL2020 #WinTogether #HoldTheFort pic.twitter.com/w0d8LMd4zf — Hanief Manzoor Dar (@haniefdar) December 1, 2020

Talking about the game, the Kandy Tuskers posted a challenging score of 196 runs in their 20 overs with the help of wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor’s half-century. Kusal Perera scored 27 off 24 and Kamindu Mendis amassed 28 off 16, stitching a 65-run stand with Taylor for the fourth wicket.

In reply Danushka Gunathilaka played a promising 82-run knock off 53 balls. However, the Gladiators succumbed to their third straight defeat, losing by 25 runs.

India’s 2011 world-cup winning former India pacer Munaf Patel made his LPL debut for the Kandy Tuskers and struck in his first over, cleaning up Gladiators’ Hazratullah Zazai (2).