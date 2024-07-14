LPL 2024, Colombo Strikers vs Dambulla Sixers: Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss, venue analysis

Colombo Strikers will clash with Dambulla Sixers in the last match of the group stage in the 2024 Lanka Premier League (LPL) at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. Both teams have won two matches and lost three and are separated by Net Run Rate. Colombo are at number 3 on the points table and have an NRR of 0.067 while Dambulla are at number 4 with an NRR of -0.171. It will be an important match as it is highly likely that these very two teams might meet again in the ELIMINATOR this season. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia(PTI)

Dambulla Sixers had chased down Colombo's 185/6 with 8 wickets in hand and more than two overs to spare in the first fixture between these two teams this season at Dambulla. Kusal Perera had smashed a brilliant 80 off 50 deliveries in that encounter.

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 15 OF 2024 LPL

LAST 5 MATCHES

Team Form Colombo Strikers W L W LL Dambulla Sixers L L L W W

CHAPTER PLATE 3 - LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Both the teams are unlikely to make any changes to their last playing XIs.

COLOMBO STRIKERS likely XI

Batters: Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Thisara Perera, Angelo Perera, Chamika Karunaratne, Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

DAMBULLA SIXERS likely XI

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Mark Chapman

Allrounders: Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Mohammad Nabi, Dushan Hemantha

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Perera, Lahiru Udara

Bowlers: Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

Statistical Performance (Colombo Strikers)

1. RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was in great form for Afghanistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup and will be crucial for Colombo Strikers at the top of the order. He scored a quickfire 36 off 28 deliveries in the first fixture against Dambulla this season.

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ IN 2024 LPL

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Rahmanullah Gurbaz 5 129 25.8 169.7 0/0

2. SHADAB KHAN

Shadab Khan has been brilliant with the ball for Colombo this season. He is at number 2 on the wicket charts and has returned with 10 wickets in just 5 matches at an average of 11.1!

SHADAB KHAN IN 2024 LPL

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Shadab Khan 5 10 9.6 6.93 11.10

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Colombo Strikers)

1. GLENN PHILLIPS

Glenn Phillips has been in red-hot form with the bat and blasted three fifties in his last three innings this season. Phillips is a destructive middle-order batter and a very good player of spin bowling. He has hammered 206 runs in just 5 innings at a strike rate of 157.25 in the tournament.

2. MATHEESHA PATHIRANA

Pathirana has been a touch expensive in the tournament but is a world-class operator with a fine record in T20 cricket. The right-arm fast bowler has bagged 83 wickets in just 59 matches at a strike rate of 14.4!

Statistical Performance (Dambulla Sixers)

1. KUSAL PERERA

Kusal Perera has been one of the stars with the bat in the 2024 LPL and has an aggregate of 215 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 172 with one hundred and one fifty.

KUSAL PERERA IN 2024 LPL

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate 50s/100s Kusal Perera 5 215 53.75 172 1/1

2. NUWAN THUSHARA

Right-arm medium fast, Nuwan Thushara has displayed a fine propensity to pick wickets this season and has bagged 7 wickets in 4 matches at a strike rate of 12.8.

NUWAN THUSHARA IN 2024 LPL

Player Innings Wickets Strike rate Economy rate Average Nuwan Thushara 4 7 12.8 10.26 22

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Dambulla Sixers)

1. MARK CHAPMAN

Mark Chapman is the HOT PICK for Dambulla Sixers. He has smashed 189 runs in just 5 innings at a strike rate of 154.9 in what is his debut season at the LPL.

2. MOHAMMAD NABI

Nabi has not done much with the bat in the tournament but has been very effective with the ball. He has bagged 3 wickets in 5 matches and has conceded 5 or less an over in three of these encounters.

Team Head to Head

COLOMBO STRIKERS V DAMBULLA SIXERS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches Colombo won Dambulla won No Result 10 3 7 0

Venue and Pitch

The Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 46 T20 matches since the start of 2022 and it has been a neck to neck contest between the team batting first and chasing. The team batting first has won 21 matches and the team batting second has won 23 matches in this time-frame. The captain who has won the toss has elected to bat first on 23 occasions and chase on 22 instances. It is a great toss to win in Colombo as the captain who has called it right has won 30 of the 46 matches for a win probability of 65.2%!

Excluding the Kandy vs Jaffna 2024 LPL encounter which was a rain-reduced 7 overs a side content, the average first innings team total at RPS is 153 in all T20s since 2022 while the average score chasing is 136. The highest score is 252 while the lowest score is 74! While the pitch is conducive both to pace and spin, the fast bowlers have a better strike rate while the spinners have been more restrictive.

MATCH PREDICTION

Dambulla Sixers have the edge over Colombo Strikers as they have dominated them in the head to head and have a better all-round unit than Colombo. Dambulla Sixers have a 65% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI

And finally our Fantasy XI includes two in-form batters in Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman and two wicket-keeper batters in Kusal Perera and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The all-rounders are Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage and Mohammad Nabi and our bowlers will include Pathirana, Pradeep, Thushara and Madushanka.

Kusal Perera will be the captain of the fantasy XI while Glenn Phillips will be the vice-captain.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Glenn Phillips (VC), Mark Chapman

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Reeza Hendricks

BOWLER – Binura Fernando

ALL-ROUNDER – Dushan Hemantha