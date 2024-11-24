Menu Explore
LSG IPL 2025 Full Player list: Lucknow Super Giants updated squad after Day 1 of Indian Premier League mega auction

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 24, 2024 11:04 PM IST

Rishabh Pant was acquired by LSG for ₹27 crores, from a base price of ₹2 crores.

Lucknow Super Giants scripted history at the IPL Auction 2025 in Jeddah, making Rishabh Pant the most expensive buy in the tournament's history. Pant was acquired by LSG for 27 crores, from a base price of 2 crores.

Rishabh Pant of India plays a shot.(Getty Images via AFP)
Rishabh Pant of India plays a shot.(Getty Images via AFP)

Meanwhile, David Miller ( 7.5 crore), Mitchell Marsh ( 3.4 crore) and Aiden Markram ( 2 crore) also joined LSG.

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar’s Mohammed Shami prediction proved wrong as Sunrisers Hyderabad break the bank for India pacer

LSG also went for Avesh Khan ( 9.75 crore), Abdul Samad ( 4.2 crore) and Aryan Juyal ( 30 lakhs).

Hailing Pant's signing, his childhood coach Avatar Singh said, "He is a deserving player...The way he performed in the IPL, T20 World Cup and recovered from the injury is commendable...I extend best wishes to Rishabh Pant and may he continue to win more trophies for the Indian Cricket team..."

"As a coach, it is a very proud moment for me that he became the most expensive player ever in IPL history...Rishabh Pant enjoys playing and after his accident, he worked hard a lot and he was determined to play cricket again. The way he made a comeback is historic," he added.

Meanwhile, LSG owner's son Shashwat said, "No matter how much you plan, things do not always work out like that. This (getting Pant for 27 crore) was very well to our plan. It was not really a magic number, we just wanted a number so that the RTM does not get exercised."

LSG's IPL Auction 2025 buys-

Mitchell Marsh (3.40 Cr)

Rishabh Pant (27 Cr)

David Miller (7.5 Cr)

Aiden Markram (2 Cr)

Avesh Khan (9.75 Cr)

Abdul Samad (4.2 Cr)

Aryan Juyal (30 Lakhs)

LSG's retentions-

Nicholas Pooran (21 Cr), Ravi Bishnoi (11 Cr), Mayank Yadav (11 Cr), Mohsin Khan (4 Cr), Ayush Badoni (4 Cr)

