LSG's Akash Singh threatens BCCI ban by copying Digvesh Rathi's notebook celebration after clean bowling Jos Buttler

No matter how much the BCCI try, the tick-tock notebook celebration refuses to die down. Digvesh Singh Rathi or not, the viral tick the notebook celebration found its way into an IPL match through Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh. The left-arm fast bowler threatened BCCI action by copying Digvesh's celebration after dismissing Gujarat Titans batter Jos Buttler at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Akash Singh's celebration drew special attention.

Coming back into the field in the 10th over after he was left bloodied by a Shubman Gill drive in the 6th over, Akash Singh left an immediate impact in the match by sending back Jos Buttler. It was a beautifully disguised slower delivery that beat Buttler all ends up. The former England captain played way too early and got his poles knocked over. Buttler's wicket is a huge one in every match but even more in a high-scoring contest and a grand celebration from the fielding side is more or less on the expected lines.

However, Akash Singh's celebration drew special attention. He immediately signalled to the dressing and signed the notebook almost in a tribute to his teammate Digvesh Singh Rathi, who was suspended by the BCCI for breaching IPL Code of Conduct. Digvesh was suspended for ignoring multiple warnings, demerit points and fines for his tickling the notebook celebration, and his heated on-field fight with Abhishek Sharma on the same matter was the last nail in the coffin.

It will be interesting to see if Akash, who returned with figures of 1/29 in his 3.1 overs, also gets cautioned in a similar way. IPL's social media handle definitely took note of the left-arm pacer's celebration.

LSG get a consolation win

Mitchell Marsh struck his maiden IPL century, while Nicholas Pooran hit his fifth half-century this season as Lucknow Super Giants registered a consolation 33-run win over Gujarat Titans.

LSG have already been eliminated from the tournament, while GT were through to playoffs even before Thursday's match.

Sent in to bat, LSG rode on Marsh and Pooran's whirlwind knocks to post a massive 235 for 2.

Marsh scored 117 off 64 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and 8 sixes, while Pooran made a blazing 56 not out off 27 deliveries as the duo shared a 121-run stand for the second wicket.

Marsh was especially harsh on GT spinner Rashid Khan in the 12th over, milking him for 25 runs, including two sixes and three boundaries, as the Australian reached the 100-run mark off 56 balls.

Earlier, Marsh also shared a 91-run opening-wicket stand with Aiden Markram (36).

Chasing, GT were restricted to 202 for 9 by LSG.

Shahrukh Khan (57 off 29) top-scored for GT, while Sherfane Rutherford made 38. Besides, skipper Shubman Gill made 35, while Jos Buttler scored 33 off 18 deliveries.

William O'Rourke (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG.