Lucknow Super Giants to appoint former Australian cricketer as their head coach: Report

Lucknow Super Giants are set to appoint veteran Australian coach Tom Moody as their new Global Director of Cricket, adding depth to the franchise’s cricket operations across tournaments and geographies. Tom Moody as the SRH coach(@G_itzSingh/x.com)

According to a report from ANI, the formal announcement from the RP Sanjiv Goenka group is yet to be made, but the decision has been taken, with only finer details such as tenure of the deal still to be finalized.

The global brief

Under the reported structure, Moody will not just oversee LSG’s IPL campaign but will be in charge of the wider Super Giants network, which includes: Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, Durban Super Giants in SA20, and the group’s Manchester-based team in The Hundred.

The move reflects LSG’s intent to move towards a more integrated, multi-league cricket model, similar to other global franchise groups, with a single brain trust shaping recruitment and long-term planning across tournaments. He is credited with overseeing Oval Invincibles’ hat-trick of titles in The Hundred, underlining his ability to build sustained, winning ecosystems. In the UAE-based ILT20, Moody guided Desert Vipers to runners-up finishes in 2023 and 2025, further strengthening his reputation as a coach who can quickly mould competitive T20 units.

Return to IPL

The appointment will mark Moody’s return to the IPL after his association with Sunrisers Hyderabad ended in 2022. He served as head of SRH from 2013 to 2019, a period during which the franchise lifted the IPL 2016 title. He then returned in a Director of Cricket capacity in 2021 before taking over as head coach in 2022.

At Lucknow, Moody is expected to step into a role previously held by Zaheer Khan, who had been brought in on a two-year deal starting IPL 2025 to lead the franchise’s global cricket operations. Notably, Zaheer Khan parted ways with LSG after just one season, ending his stint in September 2025.

LSG made the playoffs in their first two IPL seasons, but have since stalled, missing the top four in the last two years and finishing seventh in IPL 2025 with six wins from 14 matches. The franchise will hope Moody’s appointment can reset their trajectory and provide a consistent blueprint across all Super Giants teams.