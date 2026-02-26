Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, unveiled their new logo as they embark on a fresh start ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise has moved on from its previous logo, incorporating an elephant and a crown while updating the garuda motif in the colours of the Indian flag, the ‘Tiranga’. Lucknow Super Giants have unveiled a new logo.

“This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one. This symbol is a tribute to that love and belief," Shashwat Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants, said in a statement. "Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field. And the Elephant reflects the strength and loyalty that define this region.

“This is not just a change in identity. It is a promise. A promise that we will honour this city, respect our roots, and compete with heart. Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans," he added.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were one of the two new teams added to the IPL in 2022, alongside the Gujarat Titans. The Super Giants qualified for the playoffs in their maiden appearance in the world’s biggest domestic T20 competition and followed it up with another top-four finish in 2023. However, the franchise has not progressed beyond the league stage in the last two IPL editions.

With a few key new signings, including Mohammed Shami, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga and Arjun Tendulkar, and having retained a strong core, including captain Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, the Super Giants will be keen to go all the way in the 19th edition of the IPL.