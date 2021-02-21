IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Lukam Meriwala, Chetan Sakariya and IPL's enduring hinterland story
Krunal Pandya with Lukam Meriwala.
Krunal Pandya with Lukam Meriwala.
cricket

Lukam Meriwala, Chetan Sakariya and IPL's enduring hinterland story

  • After T Natarajan, two left-arm pacers from poor rural families aim to make a mark in the glitzy T20 league.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Back in 2006, when Lukman Meriwala cut and weld metal, shielding his eyes from the sparks off the cutting torch, he would tell friends: “Aapro ne cricket no mel nahi pade (cricket is not meant for us).” After repeated struggles to break into the playing eleven of club sides in Baroda, his aspiration to play higher grade cricket had faded into a distant dream.

Elsewhere in Gujarat when schoolboy Chetan Sakariya was doubling up as salesman in his uncle’s bookstall to fund his cricket, seeing his father compelled to drive a goods tempo to make ends meet, despite one side of the body left numb after a road accident, would leave him dispirited.

On Thursday at the IPL auction, when the gavel went down on the names of Meriwala and Sakariya, they had earned their ticket to the game’s richest league. Both are left-arm fast bowlers–Meriwala, 29, was picked up by Delhi Capitals at his base price of R20 lakh while Rajasthan Royals won a bidding war for 22-year-old Sakariya and will pay him R1.2 crore.

Gujarat’s Sarnar village in Bharuch district where Meriwala stays and Vartej, a small-town in Bhavnagar district, where Sakariya resides are the latest additions to IPL’s geographical outreach in uplifting the lives of families from humble background in rural India.

The cheers for T Natarajan are still ringing, reinforcing IPL’s power to help script great underdog stories. The left-arm pacer from a poor family in rural Tamil Nadu found IPL success, became a net bowler for India, ended up making debuts in all formats in Australia, and signed off with the Gabba Test triumph.

Meriwala and Sakariya watched the auction drama with their state team-mates ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. At home, the Meriwala family was overjoyed. At the Sakariyas, tears of sorrow mingled with joy as they are still mourning the death by suicide of Chetan’s younger brother.

Jaydev Unadkat with Chetan Sakariya.
Jaydev Unadkat with Chetan Sakariya.


EARLY STRUGGLES

“My father wasn’t making much money being a small farmer (for a family of five). Cricket wasn’t working out. With the sheer urge to help the family, I took up fabrication,” Meriwala recalled. “But my parents convinced me to give cricket another try. A distant uncle, Zakir bhai, showed me around Baroda and I began to play again. After the focus was back, I began to do well. I earned a place in the Baroda U19 side, and in 2013 I got in the Baroda one-day team.”

The Sakariya family, as far back in generations as Chetan’s mother Varsha could recall, was into all sorts of labour work. “Sometimes Chetan’s father’s wages would take six months to come. He would even ride big vehicles to faraway places like Bhuj…wherever he would get a fare,” she said. “I got engaged in sari stone-work, from which I would make 500-700 rupees.”

“My brother, Mansukh who lived in the neighbouring Desai Nagar village offered to bring up Chetan. I had three children and little money. I couldn’t say no, and from when he was very little, that’s where he grew up. Whenever possible, he would come home. Desai Nagar-Vartej was a 10-rupee ride,” she spoke with moist eyes.

CRICKET’S LIFE LESSONS

Despite the struggle, Sakariya never gave up cricket. For him every wicket taken was a step towards a better life. “I got my break when Jaydev bhai (Unadkat) got injured in Saurashtra’s 2018 Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat. I picked up a fifer and got 29 wickets in eight matches,” Sakariya said.

Stars aligned for Sakariya to be picked up by RR where Unadkat, his state captain and go-to man, is a senior bowler. “I am happy that we will get to work together,” said Unadkat. “From what I see, he does like me a lot. But he speaks very little. So, I go and have a word with him every now and then in net sessions and even during matches. I generally speak with him when his rhythm is not going right or when he is doing well, just to remind him not to overdo things in training.”

While Sakariya gets to bowl in tandem with Unadkat, Meriwala has benefitted from the advice of former India left-armer Irfan Pathan, who was in the Baroda side in his early days of domestic cricket. “He has been a consistent performer for Baroda in white-ball cricket since the last 4-5 years. He has finally got what he deserved,” said Pathan. ”He has got decent zip and great control of his yorker, which makes him useful with the new as well as the old ball.”

Meriwala always wanted to be a fast bowler. But he would spray the ball around in his early days. With the help of mentors, he polished his bowling. In 2013-14, he became the all-India highest T20 wicket-taker. In 2017, he made his Ranji debut. Now, he believes to be in a space where he can bowl exactly where his mind tells him to.

Taking wickets against established batting stars in IPL is a challenge he is keen to embrace. Something else bothers him. “I had opted out of English when I passed 9th grade. That’s how far I studied. I wonder what I would reply if Ricky Ponting (DC coach) asked me something,” he said. “But Munna bhai (Munaf Patel) is helping me out on this.”

Former fast bowler Patel, India’s 2011 World Cup winner who also comes from a remote village, Ikhar in Bharuch, also had the trepidation like Meriwala. “He comforts me saying they speak in Hindi as well in IPL teams. He has asked me to catch hold of some teammates who can translate what the coach says,” he said, spelling out Patel’s advice to deal with the language barrier in the dressing room.

Patel, who has played for three IPL teams, gives him life lessons and mentors him on fast bowling. Meriwala speaks with excitement of the slower bouncer he has now developed. “Now, I can double guess what the batsmen would do,” he said.

Sakariya, predominantly a swing bowler, is happy he has sharpened his back-of-the-hand slower ball, wide yorker and bouncer. His stints with the MRF Pace Foundation and with Royal Challengers Bangalore as a net bowler in the last IPL in the UAE have been a big help. “He is a lot fitter and stronger. He is a very keen learner, and I can see he has matured a lot,” said Unadkat.

Both Meriwala and Sakariya know they can’t get carried away by the IPL money. They have to make it count. They want to move their families to Baroda and Rajkot respectively to live the good city-life.

“I will pick the brains of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. I will use the nets to impress all Indian batsmen who are there in DC,” Meriwala’s IPL wish-list is ready. “I just hope I get matches.”

That’s all he ever wanted, when they wouldn’t pick him in club cricket in Baroda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 auction
Close
A box of pink balls during a nets session at Edgbaston on August 14, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Getty Images)
A box of pink balls during a nets session at Edgbaston on August 14, 2017 in Birmingham, England. (Getty Images)
cricket

Ind vs Eng: Colour code keeps all guessing ahead of Ahmedabad day-night Test

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • The two factors are playing on the Indian team’s mind. Initial images from the ground show a thick grass cover on the pitch, which is normal in Indian conditions to maintain the moisture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price tag at IPL 2021 Auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • RCB decided to let go of the right-arm bowler, and Umesh had to put his name in the auction. The Indian pacer, fortunately, went to Delhi Capitals at his base price of 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krunal Pandya with Lukam Meriwala.
Krunal Pandya with Lukam Meriwala.
cricket

Lukam Meriwala, Chetan Sakariya and IPL's enduring hinterland story

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • After T Natarajan, two left-arm pacers from poor rural families aim to make a mark in the glitzy T20 league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians celebrates their win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.(PTI)
cricket

Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:37 AM IST
India vs England: India gave maiden calls to Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia in the T20I squad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.(Getty Images)
File image of India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.(Getty Images)
cricket

'I always want to play the short format': Pujara thanks CSK for picking him

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Pujara has always expressed a desire to be a part of the Indian Premier League. The last time the 33-year-old played in the IPL was in 2014 for Kings XI Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India trains at Motera.
Team India trains at Motera.
cricket

Team India trains in Motera ahead of 3rd Test against England - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:45 PM IST
India vs England: The third Test between the two sides will be a Day/Night affair and will be played at the world's biggest stadium - Motera.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.(IPL)
cricket

Ness Wadia explains why KXIP changed name to Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking to news agency PTI, Wadia explained that the management were looking to change the brand name for a long time but were put on hold due to Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
RCB captain Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers. (File)(AFP)
cricket

'We got what we wanted,' Kohli 'happy' with RCB's buys at IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:24 PM IST
IPL 2021: Speaking in a video uploaded on RCB's official Twitter account, Virat Kohli said that he is happy with the latest additions to the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Proud of your success': Tendulkar lauds Kohli for sharing 'personal experience'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, on Saturday, retweeted a story done by Hindustan Times on Kohli's podcast interview, and expressed how he felt about the India skipper's words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
Ishan Kishan powered Jharkhand to the highest ever total in Vijay Hazare Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Ishan Kishan hits 173, Jharkhand smash highest-ever total of Vijay Hazare Trophy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Ishan Kishan slammed 173 off 94 balls as Jharkhand ended up with 422 for 9 after being put in to bat first by Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
Steve Smith and Michael Clarke.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Clarke suggests Smith might pick up injury before IPL due to low auction price

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
  • Smith was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 but the team ended up finishing last in the points table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
File photo of PCB chief Ehsan Mani(HT Archives)
cricket

Will push for T20 WC's relocation in absence of visa assurance from India: Mani

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
During an interaction with reporters at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Mani said his board had expressed their views to the ICC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene.(PTI)
Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene.(PTI)
cricket

'Disheartening':Jayawardene explains why no one from Lanka will play in IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said it is 'disheartening' that no Sri Lankan player was picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 mini-auction on Thursday and added that the island players need to lift their game in order to feature in the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP