'Mahi bhai told me I bowled well. Can keep listening to his words forever': CSK youngster's huge praise for Dhoni

While four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings ended ninth on the points table, MS Dhoni put a smile on the fans' faces as he promised that he will be "back next year". The 40-year-old gave up the captaincy ahead of the season but returned to lead the side midway through the campaign after Ravindra Jadeja's exit from the role. The Chennai stalwart also notched up a couple of vintage knocks and proved his finishing prowess in the fast-paced league.

The seasoned stumper may be in the latter stages of his career but still remains a crucial element of Chennai Super Kings camp. His presence on the field also helps youngsters thrive in "high-pressure situations". Pacer Simarjeet Singh, who made his debut for the Chennai outfit this year, said he was extremely nervous playing his first game in the IPL. But Dhoni played a key role in taking off the pressure.

"Overall it's Mahi bhai. I learnt how to be calm in pressure situations from Mahi (Dhoni) bhai. Watching him on the television is a different thing as one does not know what happens after we finish an over. In reality, he always keeps guiding me and pushes me to do better. Mahi bhai told me I bowled well. I can keep listening to his words forever," Simarjeet told CSK TV.

Simarjeet ended up picking four wickets in the six matches he played with a best of 2/27 and an economy of 7.67. He was previously a part of Mumbai Indians before Chennai snapped him up for ₹20 lakh in the February auction. The 24-year-old bowler, who will be among players to watch out for next season, believes in focussing on skill-set instead of results.

"I was telling everyone that I was not nervous in the first game against SRH. But in reality, I was extremely nervous during that game. When I entered the stadium for the first time, it felt super different with the crowds being back in the stands. There's a lot of difference between sitting on the bench and being a part of the playing eleven. From the outside, I didn't feel the pressure as such.

"I don't want to think about the result. I only want to think about the game, which game gets me better. So, I kept thinking about how I can always give my hundred per cent. Results are not in my hand, what is to happen will happen. I was trying just to stay on my skills first. I was only focusing on showcasing my best skillset," said Simarjeet.

Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary also made headlines for his blistering spell against Mumbai Indians. He picked 16 wickets from 13 games in a highly-successful spell with the Chennai outfit.

Choudhary said support staff played a key role to instill self-belief in him. He also spoke about the management helping him stay in the right frame of mind.

"The belief (to do well) was always there. After the first two games, I was under pressure. I was confused as to what I was doing wrong. After those matches, I thought my place in the squad would be dicey. But the coaches and the management backed me really well.

They said IPL is at another level, so you have to be careful with your bowling. I was extra focused for the MI game as I wanted to give my best. I made my bowling plans and executed it well and then realised that I do belong here," said Choudhary.

