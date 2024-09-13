Major boost for CSK as BCCI set to give green light for rule allowing MS Dhoni to be retained as uncapped player: Report

The BCCI is reportedly weighing a significant policy shift that could allow internationally retired cricketers to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as uncapped players, provided they have been retired for at least five years. This potential reintroduction of a rule, which was last enforced until 2021, comes weeks after the BCCI and franchise owners discussed strategies for the upcoming IPL season, which will precede a mega auction. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium(ANI)

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI is likely to reintroduce the rule; while some may speculate that this policy could be designed to favour players like MS Dhoni, the BCCI’s intentions appear to be more aligned with the broader interest of the league.

Allowing internationally retired players to return as uncapped could enhance the IPL’s appeal by bringing back fan-favourite cricketers who have since stepped away from international duties. However, the report further suggested that even if this rule is enacted, CSK officials have made it clear that Dhoni would likely remain a key retention for the franchise, regardless of the number of players the BCCI permits teams to retain.

Interestingly, this potential policy could also impact other prominent players, such as Sunil Narine, who last appeared in an international match in 2019. If reclassified as uncapped, the Knight Riders could benefit from this rule.

Dhoni's future in IPL

Despite rampant speculation about his future with CSK, Dhoni has maintained a characteristic silence, leaving fans eagerly anticipating a final decision. However, subtle signs of a gradual transition were evident when he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad earlier this year.

Even while battling a persistent knee injury, Dhoni had an unwavering commitment towards the CSK, as he led the side to a title victory in the 2023 season before calling quits on his captaincy stint. Dhoni left his leadership role as the joint-most successful skipper in IPL history, equalling Rohit Sharma.

After undergoing successful knee surgery post-season, Dhoni surprised many by returning to training just days before the start of the 2024 edition, and played important cameo roles for the side while largely batting at no.8.