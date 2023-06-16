Major boost for Team India as Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah set to return at Asia Cup 2023: Report

It seems like Rohit Sharma's Team India is set to receive a major boost in the build-up to the forthcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Premier batter Shreyas Iyer and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah are likely to recover from their respective injuries for the continental tournament. Hosted by former champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup 2023 will be played between August 31 and September 17.

(AP)

The six-nation cup was last won by co-hosts Sri Lanka. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed that the tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan and the remaining nine games scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. Missing the services of speedster Bumrah in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, Team India suffered a premature exit from the showpiece event.

Bumrah, Iyer undergoing physiotherapy at NCA

According to a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, it has been learned that Bumrah has begun 'light bowling' workloads at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Bumrah, who is now at the NCA for mainly physiotherapy, has not played for India since last year's home T20I series against Australia. The Indian pacer underwent back surgery in New Zealand ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The Indian pacer had missed the Asia Cup followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. The injured fast bowler has been undergoing rehabilitation for a long time to sort out the stress reaction in his lower back. He was not named in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022 due to a recurring back injury.

Bumrah's teammate Iyer has remained on the sidelines due to a back injury. Iyer too underwent back surgery after missing the 2023 edition of the IPL. Experiencing discomfort, Iyer didn't come out to bat in the Ahmedabad Test against Australia before the star batter was ruled out due to a back injury. The report added that NCA medical staff is confident about Iyer and Bumrah making their respective comebacks at the Asia Cup in September.

