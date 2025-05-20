Major change in IPL playing conditions: All remaining league matches will have an extra time of 120 minutes

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took another major step in their endeavour to avoid weather interruptions in the remainder of IPL 2025. Apart from shifting the IPL final from Kolkata to Ahmedabad and two other matches off the playoffs to Mullanpur, the board also decided to make a minor yet extremely important tweak in the playing conditions for the remaining league matches of the 18th edition of the tournament. MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson(REUTERS)

BCCI said there will be an additional hour added to the remaining matches of the league stage to give the ground staff extra time to make the ground ready in case of weather interruptions. Previously, this rule was only applicable in the playoffs.

With this announcement, the extra time to complete matches in the IPL is 120 minutes. Previously, 120 minutes of extra time was only reserved for play-offs and not the league games.

"Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20th May," BCCI said.

The revised playing conditions will come into effect from the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 20 (Tuesday).

Considering the monsoon, the BCCI has also shifted the May 23 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru to Lucknow. The last match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was washed out.

Hyderabad and Kolkata were supposed to host the play-offs as per the original dates, but the IPL schedule had to be revised after the India-Pakistan military conflict halted the event for a week.

The BCCI has also taken the monsoon season into consideration before deciding on the venues.

"The new venues for the playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council, keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters," said the BCCI in a statement.

The remaining matches of IPL 2025

May 20 (7:30 PM IST) - CSK vs RR | Delhi

May 21 (7:30 PM IST) - MI vs DC | Mumbai

May 22 (7:30 PM IST) - GT vs LSG | Ahmedabad

May 23 (7:30 PM IST) - RCB vs SRH | Lucknow

May 24 (7:30 PM IST) - PBKS vs DC | Jaipur

May 25 (3:30 PM IST) - GT vs CSK | Ahmedabad

May 25 (7:30 PM IST) - SRH vs KKR | Delhi

Mat 26 (7:30 PM IST) - PBKS vs MI | Jaipur

May 27 (7:30 PM IST) - LSG vs RCB | Lucknow

May 29 (7:30 PM IST) - Qualifier 1 | Mullanpur

May 30 (7:30 PM IST) - Eliminator | Mullanpur

June 1 (7:30 PM IST) - Qualifier 2 | Ahmedabad

June 3 (7:30 PM IST) - Final | Ahmedabad