Malewar, Nair put Vidarbha in command

Nagpur: Karun Nair is at that stage of his career where he’ll remember the run out that denied him a hundred in the final of the Ranji Trophy. He’ll remember it and perhaps the national selection committee will too. Nagpur: Vidarbha's Danish Malewar plays a shot on the first day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Vidarbha and Kerala, at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2025_000329A) (PTI)

A terrible mix-up with Danish Malewar prevented Nair from notching what could have been his fourth hundred in this Ranji season but Vidarbha, nevertheless, reached a position of strength as their 215-run partnership for the fourth wicket helped them close the first day on 254/4.

Malewar is batting on 138, showing exceptional composure tempered by a fair bit of atonement for what Nair missed out on because of that mix-up.

Kerala’s seamers had struck early thrice, leaving Vidarbha tottering at 24/3 but Nair and Malewar’s strong fightback at the VCA Stadium gave the first-time finalists a very good idea of what they are up against. The pair consumed as many as 414 deliveries across the three sessions, mixing caution with aggression to give Vidarbha a strong footing in the summit clash.

But it ended abruptly against the flow of the game, when both Nair and Malewar went for a non-existent run which ended up in the dismissal of the former, 14 runs short of a deserving century.

Having toiled for a breakthrough for nearly 68 overs, Kerala opted for a second new ball in the 82nd over. Eden Apple Tom’s innocuous delivery outside the off-stump saw the new ball swinging more than expected, forcing the wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen to move to his right to collect the ball between him and the first slip.

The ball, however, slipped under both the ‘keeper and the first slip and realising an opportunity for a possible single, both Nair and Malewar nodded and set off for a run. Fielding at second slip, Rohan Kunnummal was quick to get to the ball and throw it at the striker’s end, giving very little time for Nair to be back inside the crease. Nair (86 off 188 balls, 8x4s, 1x6s) threw his bat in frustration but that was all that he could’ve done.

Nonetheless, it was a fine knock from the senior pro that not only helped Vidarbha stage a recovery but also shepherded a young batter well in their long association in the middle. The 21-year-old Malewar, coming in at the coveted No 4 slot, gave a fine example of himself producing his best knock till date, reaching 138 not out off 259 balls for his second first-class century in his maiden season.

Malewar made the most of his recent form, having notched up scores of 75 and 79 in the knockout games. The right-handed batter’s majority of the runs came in the midwicket and long-on region, but he was equally appealing with his stroke play on the off-side as Malewar hit a total of 14 fours and two sixes.

But it all began on a nervous note for the hosts Vidarbha on a green-top wicket as the Kerala seamers tested the opposition batters to the hilt. MD Nidheesh (2/33) deserved full marks for finding the right lengths early on with the new ball as the fresh grass provided movement off the surface as well as swing, resulting in three early breakthroughs for Kerala.

Nidheesh struck on the second ball of the game when he pitched it full to move it back into Parth Rekhade, who had no answer when the ball hit him on the pads. Kerala were forced to review and it was the right decision. Darshan Nalkande (1) took his time to get his eye in, but on the 21st delivery he faced, the right-handed No 3 batter ended up gifting his wicket to the opposition.

Eden accounted for the other opener when Dhruv Shorey (16), having hit three fours to make a start, went chasing one outside the off-stump and Azharuddeen took a sharp diving catch on his right to leave Vidarbha reeling.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 254/4 in 86 overs (Danish Malewar 138*, Karun Nair 86; MD Nidheesh 2/33) vs Kerala.