Mali become first team to concede 300+ in T20Is, create series of unwanted records

Mali Women cricket team on Thursday created yet another World record in T20Is. Facing off against Uganda, Mali became the first team in history to conceded 300+ runs in a T20 match.

Coming off to bat first in the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament fixture at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, Uganda opener Prosscovia Alako hammered 116 runs in 71 balls, hitting 15 fours, while skipper Rita Musamali also scored an unbeaten 103 runs in 61 balls to take the side to the massive total of 314/1 in 20 overs.

Mali also conceded 61 extras in the match, which included 28 wides and 30 no balls, which are the highest number of extras ever conceded in a T20I international.

Later, in reply, Mali were bundled out for 7, in 11.1 overs, eventually losing the match by 304 runs, the biggest ever defeat in a T20 match.

Just, last week, Mali women had also scored the lowest ever total in T20s as they were bowled out for just six runs by Rwanda women.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 17:21 IST