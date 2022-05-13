'Management didn't look serious': Akhtar slams CSK for Jadeja captaincy episode; identifies new role for Dhoni in 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have incurred their most forgettable season in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, not just in terms of wins and losses, but in terms of how the season unfolded for the defending champions with the Ravindra Jadeja captaincy episode being the most talked about. And a day after CSK fell out of reckoning for the playoffs, following their loss to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at the Chennai management for the Jadeja incident. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

CSK and MS Dhoni took fans by surprise before the start of the season by naming Jadeja as the new skipper. And while the star all-rounder was hailed for his new role, CSK won just two of their first nine games to stand in the bottom of the table. Amid his own dwindling form, Jadeja decided to step down and handed the responsibility back to Dhoni. And a week later, he was ruled out of the entire season with an injury.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s not about a player': MS Dhoni opens up on Ravindra Jadeja missing out last part of IPL 2022

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the entire Jadeja captaincy episode, Akhtar opined that CSK management wasn't serious about the decision, further adding that he still fails to understand why the all-rounder was named the skipper. The Pakistan cricket great also spoke about Dhoni's future at the franchise and rather identified a new role for the veteran wicketkeeper-batter.

"Chennai's management didn't look serious about this season. If Dhoni leaves, they are left with nothing. Now why did they suddenly give Jadeja the captaincy only they could explain. They need to come next season with a clear mind. The players they need should be retained. If Dhoni wants to come as a mentor...he did the same for India (in 2021 T20 World Cup) and if he wants to continue playing for next two seasons then great. But if he does take up the role of a mentor or even the head coach and decides to take CSK from there on, it won't be a bad decision either," he said. t

Chennai still have two more games to play this season - against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

