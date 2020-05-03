e-paper
Mandeep Singh reveals what AB De Villiers wanted him to learn from Virat Kohli

Mandeep Singh, who joined Kings XI Punjab in 2019, said that the current Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli inspired him to work harder.

cricket Updated: May 03, 2020 17:12 IST
Mandeep Singh in action.
Mandeep Singh in action.(AP)
         

Mandeep Singh was the part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) dressing room for four years in the Indian Premier League and during that period, he was teammates with both AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli. The IPL is a great chance for young players to play with senior superstars and Mandeep believes that it was a great experience in his career. In a recent interaction, Mandeep, who joined Kings XI Punjab in 2019, said that the current Indian cricket team skipper inspired him to work harder. He said that when he saw Kohli for the first time, he was impressed by his fitness level and that motivated him to put more effort in his career.

“The experience at RCB was phenomenal. I feel I am a hard-working guy but the first time I saw Virat Kohli, I realised I had to increase my intensity. He would not stay long hours in the gym, but at the end of every session, you could see that he had given it his all,” Mandeep told Sportskeeda, recalling his time at RCB.

Mandeep further revealed that AB de Villiers asked him to not only learn technique from Kohli but also to understand his hunger for runs. De Villiers shares a great camaraderie with Kohli both on and off the pitch and he wanted Mandeep to learn about his mindset and his focus on fitness.

“He (Virat Kohli) has the fire to score a lot of runs. I realised from Virat that you don’t need to hit only sixes, there’s a lot more than that. He’s consistent only because of his fitness. It’s his hunger to score runs. AB told me to learn that hunger from him and not only his technique,” Mandeep said.

