Mandeep Singh to lead Punjab in Ranji Trophy opener against Andhra

Batsman Mandeep Singh will captain Punjab in their Ranji Trophy opener against Andhra Pradesh, beginning in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The team left for Visakhapatnam on Monday. Batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann is the vice-captain of the team, Sushil Kapoor, spokesperson, Punjab Cricket Association, said.

“Punjab Ranji team is a blend of youth and experience. Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande are the youngsters in the team.

“The experience will be on the shoulders of Mandeep Singh, Gurkeerat Mann, Siddharth Kaul and Barinder Sran,” Kapoor said in a statement.

The team will return to Mohali after the first match and their second encounter is against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, from November 20.

The squad: Shubman Gill, Jeewanjot Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (capt), Sanvir Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Gupta (wicket keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Markande, Arpit Pannu, Vinay Choudhary, Siddharth Kaul, Shubek Gill, Baltej Singh, Barinder Sran and Sharad Loomba.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 18:25 IST