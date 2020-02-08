e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Mandhana, Shafali shine as India chase down record total to beat Australia by 7 wickets

Mandhana, Shafali shine as India chase down record total to beat Australia by 7 wickets

India then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 177 for three in 19.4 overs. This was their highest chase in T20I cricket.

cricket Updated: Feb 08, 2020 10:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana(ICC)
         

Smriti Mandhana slammed a superb half-century as India produced an improved batting show to notch up a seven-wicket win over Australia in the fifth T20, keeping themselves in the hunt for the finals at the women’s triangular series here on Saturday.

Put in to bat, Australia posted 173 for 5, riding on a 57-ball 93 by Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning’s 22-ball 37 after India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field at Junction Oval.

India then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 177 for three in 19.4 overs. This was their highest chase in T20I cricket.

 

Sixteen-year-old Shafali Verma finally came good, blasting a 28-ball 49 to give India a flying start. Her innings contained eight fours and a six. Smriti Mandhana (55) also smashed seven boundaries in her 48-ball innings to anchor the tricky chase.

Jemimah Rodrigues also came out all cylinders blazing, making a quickfire 19-ball 30 with five fours. In the end, skipper Harmanpreet (20 off 20 balls) and Deepti Sharma (11 off 4 balls) took the team home.

Earlier, Gardner sent the ball across the fence 11 times and blasted three sixes in her 57-ball innings to emerge as the top-scorer for Australia.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) was the most outstanding bowler, snapping two wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Harleen Deol (1/21) took one wicket each.

Ellyse Perry (1/33), Megan Schutt (1/26) and Nicola Carey (1/27) accounted for one wicket each for Australia.

With this win, India moved to the second position in the points table, behind England.

India had lost to Australia and England by an identical four-wicket margin in their last two matches in the series.

Australia will take on England in the final league match of the series on Sunday.

Brief Score:

Australia women: 173 for five in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 93; Deepti Sharma 2/27). India women: 177 for three in 19.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55, Shafali Verma 49; Megan Schutt 1/26).

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal casts vote in Delhi polls, says hopeful of a hat-trick
Arvind Kejriwal casts vote in Delhi polls, says hopeful of a hat-trick
LIVE: Poll officer on duty dies of cardiac arrest
LIVE: Poll officer on duty dies of cardiac arrest
Over 5% voter turnout recorded till 10 am in Delhi Assembly elections
Over 5% voter turnout recorded till 10 am in Delhi Assembly elections
‘Basic duty of every citizen to vote’: Foreign minister Jaishankar
‘Basic duty of every citizen to vote’: Foreign minister Jaishankar
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Agra may be stops on Donald Trump’s India trip
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Agra may be stops on Donald Trump’s India trip
‘Protector turns predator’: Security officer who killed judge’s wife, son gets death
‘Protector turns predator’: Security officer who killed judge’s wife, son gets death
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news