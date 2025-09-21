Manhas files nomination for BCCI President’s post

Mumbai: Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas is all set to become the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket India after he filed his nomination for the post at the board’s headquarters at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Manhas’ emphasis on a professional set-up and better facilities helped in improving the performances of the J&K teams. (Mithun Manhas / Instagram)

Manhas’ was the solitary name in the fray for the president’s post. The 45-year-old’s name came to the fore after an informal meeting held in New Delhi as the Indian board was keen to have a former cricketer at the helm, like predecessors Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny.

Manhas has not played international cricket but is a giant in domestic cricket with 9714 runs in 157 first-class games in a career spanning from 1997-98 to 2016-17. In 130 List A matches, he scored 4126 runs and in 91 T20s, 1170 runs. He also played 55 IPL matches.

India’s most successful spinner, R Ashwin, had once called Manhas one of the best players of spin bowling. “When I played FC cricket, I had the privilege of bowling to some of the gun batters of spin. I have bowled to Badrinath at the nets and he was one of the finest batters of spin, then there were Mithun Manhas and Rajat Bhatia (both from Delhi). These are some of the greatest batters of spin who I would have not wanted to encounter in international cricket. They were my finishing school before I went on to play international cricket. I would like to take my hat out to them because they gave me some valuable lessons,” Ashwin had said ahead of his 100th Test appearance for India.

A stylish batter, Manhas best season was in 2007-08, helping Delhi end their Ranji Trophy championship drought with 921 runs in that first-class season at 57.56. He captained the side through the Ranji season before Gautam Gambhir took over captaincy in the semi-final and final.

ADMINISTRATIVE CAREER

Since he hung up his boots, Manhas has tried to stay active via administrative and coaching roles. It is his successful stint as administrator in the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association since 2021 which has brought him into contention for the most powerful post in cricket administration which has earlier been held by towering personalities like the late Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, Shashank Manohar and N Srinivasan.

Appointed as a member of the three-member JKCA sub-committee which was formed after the J&K High Court directed the BCCI to take over the affairs of the JKCA due to mismanagement, Manhas’ emphasis on a professional set-up and better facilities helped in improving the performances of the J&K teams. Last season, J&K reached the quarter-finals of Ranji Trophy.

“His appointment (in cricket administration) was a gamechanger for Jammu & Kashmir cricket,” said J&K’s senior selection committee chief, Sarbajit Singh, who played 91 FC matches for Services.

“There is limited infrastructure in the state. His (Manhas) decisions are precise. He keeps personal equations aside and gives priority to growth of cricket. The results are there to see. In the last four years, almost every team has qualified in some tournament, whether it is women’s U-15, women’s senior team, under-19 boys, under-23 or seniors. Building infrastructure (in the state) will take time but instantly what can be provided, he provided that to the players. The screening process for appointments was good, whether it is the coaches, physios, trainers, masseurs, analysts, or even managers. He created that, which is going on in the fifth year. He involved former players in the game.”

BHAT FOR TREASURER

A few other key positions in the Indian cricket board will also be filled up next Sunday during the annual general meeting of the Board. There is likely to be a second cricketer among the office bearers, with former Karnataka and India spinner Raghuram Bhat filing nomination for the treasurer’s post. Bhat is currently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

“A new body is being made for the next term. Mithun Manhas is a former player and it was decided to make him the president. Arun Dhumal is the chairman of the IPL governing council and he will continue in that position,” BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla told the media.

Among others who filed their nominations were BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and IPL governing council chairman Arun Dhumal.

Prabhtej Bhatia, who was the treasurer will replace Rohan Desai as the joint secretary. Saurashtra CA president Jaydev Shah will be in the Apex Council.

As per the Electoral Officer’s notice, the filing of nominations will be followed by scrutiny and withdrawals before the final list is published.