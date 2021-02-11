Manoj Tiwary's 7-2 field placement to trap Joe Root in second Test goes viral on Twitter
218 and 40 were Joe Root’s scores in the first Test in Chennai. If the numbers weren’t daunting enough already, here is putting it into perspective. The next highest scorer in the Test match (combining both innings) was Dom Sibley with 103 runs (87 and 16), which is not even half of Root’s first innings score.
Go back a few weeks, Root has scores of 186, 11, 228, and 1 in Test cricket with all of those coming in sub-continent conditions. Therefore, to state that Root’s wicket will perhaps be the most crucial one if India have to make a strong comeback in the four-match series, won’t be an exaggeration by any means.
India batsman Manoj Tiwary has come up with a plan that might help Virat Kohli in plotting Root’s downfall. Tiwary took to Twitter to share a detailed field placement for Root against India off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar.
“Since JoeRoot is in red hot form wit d bat. I have chalked out a field placement plan 4 Ashwin nd Washington if it might help. Dis plan is only 4 Spinning friendly pitches. 7/2 on the On side wit No slip catcher. Zoom in d picture guys 4 detailed reasoning,” tweeted Tiwary with a snapshot of a detailed explanation of the field placement.
Tiwary put a short third man for a top edge and a mid-off – his only two fielders in the off-side.
Keeping Root’s preferred sweep shot against the off-spinners in mind, Tiwary kept a leg slip, a forward short leg and a short mid-wicket has his close-in fielders in the catching fielders.
His other four fielders were a deep-square leg (20 yards up from the boundary rope) perhaps for a top edge, a short square leg in catching position, a deep mid-wicket and widish mid-on.
Tiwary’s tweet went viral on Twitter as many liked the astute planning.
Tiwary did not forget to mention that his field position will only come into play if the pitch is assisting the spinners. If the recent reports are to be believed then the track for the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is set to assist the spinners from Day 1.
India had got a lot of success against Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagen with the leg side field in Australia. It would be interesting to see if Kohli opts to do the same and a lot more against Root by using his two off-spinners Ashwin and Sundar in the next Test starting on Saturday.
