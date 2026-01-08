Marcus Stoinis fails to control emotions after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener in fiery send-off - Watch video

Stoinis had an animated reaction as he ran towards the striker's end to celebrate, and cameras also caught him speaking some words to Babar.

Marcus Stoinis had a fiery send-off for Babar Azam after dismissing the Sydney Sixers opener cheaply at the MCG on Thursday. Chasing a target of 129 runs, the Sixers lost their opener early, trapped lbw in the seventh over, with the score stuttering to 48/2 in 6.3 overs. Stoinis sent a full and straight delivery, which snuck past the inside edge and hit Babar on the pads.

Despite Babar's early dismissal, the Sydney Sixers ended up winning the match by six wickets, reaching 129/4 in 17.1 overs. Josh Philippe was key, registering 35 off 25 balls, laced with two fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Jordan Silk (17*) and Lachlan Shaw (24*) remained unbeaten. For Melbourne Stars, Stoinis ended the day with two wickets.

Initially, Melbourne were bowled out for 128 in 19.5 overs, courtesy of a good start from openers Sam Harper (21) and Tom Rogers (23). Meanwhile, Stoinis smacked 33 off 35 balls, packed with two sixes and a four. Blake Macdonald slammed 33 off 22 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. For Sydney, Ben Dwarshuis took four wickets, and Jack Edwards bagged three dismissals.

The Sixers are currently fourth in the BBL standings with eight points in seven games (four wins and three defeats). Meanwhile, Melbourne is third with eight points in seven fixtures, but with a better net run rate.

Babar has been named in Pakistan's provisional squad for the T20 World Cup. It will be cut to 15 players ahead of the tournament. In the ongoing BBL season, Babar has registered 145 runs in seven innings, at a strike rate of 108.21 and an average of 24.17, with a high score of 58. He has also bagged two fifties.