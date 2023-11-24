Watch: Marcus Stoinis mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal for run-out mistake with devilish laugh in 1st IND vs AUS T20I

Tasked to chase down a record target in the T20I series opener against Australia, India did not get off to an ideal start as young openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were involved in a terrible mix-up at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Josh Inglis's quick-fire century fired Australia to a massive total of 208 in the 20-over contest at Visakhapatnam. Stoinis mocked youngster Jaiswal for his run-out mistake during the 1st T20I(Jio Cinema-X screengrabs)

Marcus Stoinis, who opened the bowling attack for a second-string Australian side, leaked 10 runs in the first three balls of the first over. Though Jaiswal was keen on batting like a dream, it was Stoinis, who had the last laugh in his first over. Jaiswal apparently sold Ruturaj Gaikwad down the river after refusing the take a quick double. Changing his mind after taking the first run, Jaiswal sent Gaikwad back which gifted Australia an early wicket.

Stoinis mocks Jaiswal for run-out mistake with a devilish laugh

Nathan Ellis and Matthew Wade combined to dismiss the Indian opener on a diamond duck. Pacer Stoinis had the best seat in the house and he wasted no time in taking a sly dig at Jaiswal. The Aussie pacer celebrated the wicket by laughing in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s face following the unfortunate dismissal. Stoinis mocked Jaiswal for his run-out mistake with a devilish laugh and the rest became history on social media.

Forgetful night for India openers

Batting at a strike rate of over 262, Jaiswal smashed two sixes and two fours in his entertaining knock. After handing Gaikwad a diamond duck, Jaiswal failed to extend his stay at the crease as the Indian southpaw was dismissed for 21 off 8 balls by Matthew Short in the second over.

Enters superstar Sky

Resurrecting India's innings in the high-scoring series opener at Visakhapatnam, skipper Suryakumar Yadav played a captain's knock to help India take a 1-0 lead over the Men from the Down Under. Suryakumar added a 112-run third-wicket stand with Ishan Kishan, who played a crucial knock of 59 off 38 balls.

On his captaincy debut for India, Suryakumar played a match-winning knock of 80 off 42 balls. The India captain fired four sixes and hit nine boundaries in his blockbuster knock against Australia. Suryakumar's blistering knock and a small cameo by power-hitter Rinku Singh completed India's record chase of 209 runs in the 1st T20I against Australia. India will meet the visitors in the 2nd T20I at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

