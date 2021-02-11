IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He has been a huge miss for India': Mark Butcher highlights difference between India and England
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (ANI)
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (ANI)
cricket

'He has been a huge miss for India': Mark Butcher highlights difference between India and England

India vs England: Mark Butcher said England’s No.1 all-rounder Ben Stokes’ return gave major to the Joe Root led side while India missing their best all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hurt them a lot.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 PM IST

India were beaten comprehensively by England in the first Test in Chennai. While many experts stressed on India’s decision not to include Kuldeep Yadav as one of the main reasons for India getting too far behind in the first innings, former England opener Mark Butcher, however, believes the difference was made by the No.1 all-rounders of both the sides.

Butcher said England’s No.1 all-rounder Ben Stokes’ return gave major to the Joe Root led side while India missing their best all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hurt them a lot.

“Two huge aspects, England have their No.1 all-rounder Ben Stokes back and for India, they are missing their No.1 all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja,” Butcher said on Star Sports during the first Test in Chennai which England won by 227 runs.

Also Read | Manoj Tiwary's 7-2 trap for Joe Root in second Test goes viral on Twitter

Stokes was rested from the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. The all-rounder played a quickfire 82 in England’s first innings and also got the important wicket of Virat Kohli on the final day of the Test to help England to a 1-0 lead.

India, on the other hand, were without Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the first two Tests of this after fracturing his left thumb. Jadeja had suffered the injury while batting during the third Test in Australia.

The all-rounder’s services were badly missed as India had to play Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar, both of them failed to impress with the ball, resulting in England posting a mammoth 578 in the first innings, which proved to be the deciding factor in the first Test.

“Talk about it in the field and also his abilities to bowl maidens as well. He has been a huge miss for India and Stokes a huge plus for England,” said Butcher.

India are likely to make at least one change for the second Test which begins on Saturday at the same venue. All-rounder Axar Patel who is a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, is set to make his Test debut, replacing Nadeem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england ben stokes ravindra jadeja
app
Close
Axar Patel bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli in nets(Twitter)
Axar Patel bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli in nets(Twitter)
cricket

Fit Axar bowls to Kohli before batting in the nets, chances of Test debut bright

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of Axar’s training session on Twitter, stating that the all-rounder is raring to go against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin. (PTI)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin. (PTI)
cricket

Ashwin and the England puzzle - Can the off-spinner dominate in Jadeja's absence

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:07 PM IST
India vs England: Despite his match-winning exploits against all teams, Ravichandran Ashwin has at times found the going tough against England in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of England captain Eoin Morgan.(Getty Images)
File image of England captain Eoin Morgan.(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: Morgan to lead 16-member strong squad for T20I series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Apart from Morgan, all-rounder Ben Stokes, experienced wicket-keeper batsmen Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow and top order batsman Dawid Malan comprise a strong line-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(BCCI / Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.(BCCI / Twitter)
cricket

Jofra Archer names Chennai pitch as 'probably the worst surface' he has seen

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:25 PM IST
“On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I’ve seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at,' Archer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (ANI)
England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the First test match between India and England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (ANI)
cricket

'He has been a huge miss': Butcher highlights difference between India, England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:09 PM IST
India vs England: Mark Butcher said England’s No.1 all-rounder Ben Stokes’ return gave major to the Joe Root led side while India missing their best all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hurt them a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan women cricketers(Twitter)
Pakistan women cricketers(Twitter)
cricket

Pak women's team's tour of Zimbabwe ends abruptly as airline suspends operations

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Pakistan were to play the second ODI of an ongoing series on Friday but will instead board the flight back home as Emirates won't operate from Saturday till February 28 on this route.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dale Steyn has lauded James Anderson in his latest tweet
Dale Steyn has lauded James Anderson in his latest tweet
cricket

Steyn's latest tweet on Anderson's greatness is a mixture of humour and class

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:58 PM IST
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn took to Twitter to sum-up James Anderson’s career in the best way possible. Reacting to comparisons between him and Anderson in the sub-continent, Steyn said Anderson is a legend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nkrumah Bonner playing a shot on first day of the second Test against Bangladesh(Twitter)
Nkrumah Bonner playing a shot on first day of the second Test against Bangladesh(Twitter)
cricket

Bonner leads West Indies to 223-5 vs Bangladesh on Day 1

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:18 PM IST
West Indies ground out 223-5 against Bangladesh on day one of the second Test on Thursday. Bonner was 74 not out and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva was with him on 22 after an even first day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England will lock horns with India in the second Test which begins from February 13(PTI)
England will lock horns with India in the second Test which begins from February 13(PTI)
cricket

Leach expects India to fight back, calls for being ‘mentally & physically' ready

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:05 PM IST
In the latest column on Sky Sports, Leach stated that it’s important that England keep ‘trying to improve in practice’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manoj Tiwary took to Twitter to share a 7-2 field placement for England captain Joe Root
Manoj Tiwary took to Twitter to share a 7-2 field placement for England captain Joe Root
cricket

Manoj Tiwary's 7-2 trap for Joe Root in second Test goes viral on Twitter

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:08 PM IST
India batsman Manoj Tiwary has come up with a plan that might help Virat Kohli in plotting Joe Root’s downfall in the second Test against England. Tiwary took to Twitter to share a detailed field placement for Root against India off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Anil Kumble..(Twitter/KXIP)
File image of Anil Kumble..(Twitter/KXIP)
cricket

'Did the right thing': Anil Kumble backs Wasim Jaffer

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Jaffer opened up on the issue after his resignation, saying that bringing the communal angle into it is very sad. He also alleged that there was 'interference and bias of selectors' in Uttarakhand cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Jayadev Unadkat(HT Archives)
File photo of Jayadev Unadkat(HT Archives)
cricket

Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The selectors have picked the likes of Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Avi Barot, Prerak Mankad and Vishwarajsinh Jadeja as specialist batsmen along with young wicket-keeper batsman Harvik Desai, who has also played for India U-19 side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Joe Root(ECB / Twitter)
England captain Joe Root(ECB / Twitter)
cricket

‘I don't think Root is the best batsman in the world’: Sunil Gavaskar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:26 PM IST
During a discussion on Star Sports Network, Gavaskar was asked if he currently considers the English captain as the best batsman in the world. In response, the batting great stated that Root is among the top four but not the best one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the final day of the fourth India vs Australia Test in Brisbane(AP)
Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara during the final day of the fourth India vs Australia Test in Brisbane(AP)
cricket

‘I felt a big part of series battle would be played against him’: Pat Cummins

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Cummins spoke about bowling to Pujara and called him a ‘brick wall’, whose wicket he targeted once captain Virat Kohli returned home on paternity leave.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP