Mark Waugh refuses to believe DRS call that saved Rohit Sharma; Josh Hazlewood's reaction sums it up: 'No way...'

When it is India vs Australia, drama is promised for the spectators and the fans. The same was witnessed during the second ODI between the two teams at the Adelaide Oval. India's Rohit Sharma walks off the field after his dismissal during the first ODI against Australia in Perth.(HT_PRINT)

Notably, the two teams are facing off in the second match of the ODI series at the Adelaide Oval. This is after India lost the first match of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Indian team was asked to bat first in the game after Australia won the toss. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill opened the innings for the team, and there was enough drama in the early stages of the match to keep the fans engaged.

Mark Waugh couldn’t believe his eyes

On the fourth delivery of the sixth over, Josh Hazlewood bowled a good length delivery outside the off stump. Sharma, who was tied down till then, tried to break the shackles with a big shot. He went for a big swing across the line with much of a feet movement. The ball hit him on the pads, and there was a big appeal for the leg before.

The on-field umpire did not raise a finger. The Australian team took the review, and the ultra edge showed there was a faint edge before the ball hit the batter on the pads.

However, Mark Waugh, who was commentating at the moment, was not convinced by the call. The former Australian opener was heard saying on air, “There was no way there was an inside edge.”

Talking about the match, India soon lost the wicket of their skipper, Shubman Gill. He fell prey to Xavier Bartlett, who was inducted into the team in place of Nathan Ellis. He departed after scoring nine runs off nine deliveries.

The fall of Gill gave nostalgia to the Indian fans as it meant Kohli would join Rohit in the middle. However, the happiness did not last long for them. Virat Kohli fell after lasting only four deliveries in the middle without scoring any runs. Notably, this is the second duck in the series as he failed to trouble the scorers even in the first game at Perth.