Mark Wood hijacks mic, plays ‘Barbie’ song in Ben Stokes' press conference; video leaves internet in splits

Barbie or Oppenheimer? Or both? As movie buffs across the globe struggle between the two latest releases that have taken the box office by storm, the ongoing Ashes between England and Australia could not escape from it too. And who better than England fast bowler Mark Wood to send a reminder? When England captain Ben Stokes was just about to answer questions from journalists in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the fifth and final Ashes Test, Wood hijacked the microphone and played the song: "I'm a barbie girl". Mark Wood and Ben Stokes

The video of the incident has since then left everyone in splits. Stokes was taken by surprise but then he also realised that it must have been a prank. Just when the England captain started laughing, he was informed that it was his teammate who was behind all of this. Stokes looked up and took no time to identify that it was Mark Wood. "Woody," shouted Stokes as cameras tilted up to catch a smiling Mark Wood, who has been instrumental in England making a comeback in this Ashes after losing the first two Tests.

VIDEO: Mark Wood plays ‘Barbie’ prank with Ben Stokes

Coming back to serious business, England announced an unchanged XI for the final Ashes Test starting Thursday at The Oval. Australia have already retained the Urn but there is plenty to play for if you are in the English camp. The first, is, of course, to square the series and then there are valuable World Test Championship points at stake.

England kept faith in James Anderson, who has taken just four wickets in three matches this series at a costly average of 76.75 apiece.

But Anderson, whose 689 Test wickets are the most taken by any fast bowler, insisted in a recent newspaper column he has no intention of retiring any time soon and plans to continue an England career that already spans 20 years.

Stokes, with England having overlooked the claims of Ollie Robinson and rising star Josh Tongue, was more than happy to have Anderson in his side.

"James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game and he's still looking as good as he was two years ago," said Stokes at The Oval on Wednesday.

"Although he's not had the impact or the wickets he would have liked to in this series, he's a quality bowler and quality performer. To have nearly 700 Test wickets is phenomenal, and to be able to do it all around the world as well."

Stokes hails 'Amazing' Stuart Broad

Stokes also paid tribute to Stuart Broad, Anderson's longstanding new-ball colleague. Broad is the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes with 18 scalps and is about to appear in his sixth Test in a row this season, having featured in the off-match against Ireland at Lord's. He also became the only the second fast bowler after Anderson to claim 600 Test wickets.

"At 37 years old it's testament to the work and effort he puts in," said Stokes.

"It's amazing. It was always going to be hard for one bowler to play every game this series but he's been incredible for us. He's been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game."

Stokes admitted to feeling deflated following the Old Trafford washout, after England dominated the game, but insisted morale would not be an issue at The Oval.

"Leaving Manchester...I've never left a field, a game pretty emotionless. It was a bizarre feeling, the game petered out the way it did because of the weather.

"It was a pretty flat feeling but we've got rid of those emotions and we're ready for this week."

