Mark Wood replaces retired James Anderson in England's playing XI for 2nd Test vs West Indies

England called up Mark Wood on Tuesday to replace the retired James Anderson for this week's second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge. England paceman Mark Wood returned to the playing XI.(AFP)

Fast bowler Wood is the only change from the side which romped to an innings victory in the opening match at Lord's.

Anderson's retirement from international cricket was announced earlier this year and he took four wickets in the first Test to end his five-day career on 704 wickets, behind only Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne on the all-time list.

The 34-year-old Wood, who was with England at last month's T20 World Cup, has taken 108 wickets in 34 Tests, the last of which was against India in Dharamsala in March.

Anderson will start his new role as a fast-bowling mentor in Nottingham.

"He said he's going to bowl in the nets. I just hope he's going to bowl cross-seam. I've faced enough seam up balls from him," said England opener Zak Crawley.

England can secure a series victory with another win, ahead of the third and final Test at Edgbaston later this month.

England team for second Test:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir