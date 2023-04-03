Mark Wood to lead pace attack of Rahul's men; Pooran to retain his spot: Here's LSG's likely XI vs CSK in IPL 2023

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) romped past 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) to kickstart their campaign on the best possible note in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday. Debutants in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league, Lucknow hammered David Warner and Co. by a handsome margin to pick their first points of the new season at home. England speedster Mark Woods was the wrecker-in-chief for Lucknow as Rahul and Co. thrashed Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals by 50 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. (CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023)

Mark Wood reacts after taking 5 wickets during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals(PTI)

On Monday, Rahul’s men will step out of their home for LSG’s first away game of the new season against the mighty Chennai Super Kings (CSK). LSG will enter CSK's den with hopes of handing MS Dhoni and Co. their second straight defeat of the new season. Four-time winners Chennai Super Kings were outplayed by defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Super Kings will welcome Rahul's Lucknow side in match No.6 of the IPL 2023 at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kohli unleashes fury after Siraj's nasty collision with Karthik gives Rohit a lifeline during RCB vs MI tie

Leading the batting charge of the Super Giants, skipper Rahul will be eager to make amends after a forgetful outing for LSG in their IPL 2023 opener. Rahul was dismissed for 8 off 12 balls by pacer Chetan Sakariya. While Rahul failed to fire for LSG, opener Kyle Mayers put on a show with the bat as the West Indies starman top-scored for his side. Mayers’ blistering knock of 73 off 38 balls laid the foundation for a match-winning total for Lucknow.

Deepak Hooda (17) and Marcus Stoinis (12) also struggled to get going in LSG's campaign opener against Delhi Capitals. Wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran's quick-fire knock of 36 and a small cameo from Ayush Badoni (18 off 7 balls) lifted LSG to 193-6 in 20 overs. LSG are expected to remain unchanged as far as their batting order is concerned.

After recording the best figures for an Englishman in the IPL, pace ace Mark Wood is tipped to dent CSK's hopes of recording their first win of the new season on Monday. Wood bagged a match-winning five-wicket haul for Rahul and Co. in LSG's IPL 2023 opener at Lucknow. Pacers Jaydev Unadkat and Avesh Khan will also spearhead the pace attack of the Lucknow-based franchise while youngster Ravi Bishnoi is expected to look after the spin department. Bishnoi had shared 4 wickets with pacer Avesh as spinner Krunal didn't bowl for Lucknow against Delhi.

Impact Player

Krishnappa Gowtham was brought in as an Impact Player by LSG in their match against Delhi Capitals. Making an immediate impact, Gowtham struck a handsome six on the final ball of LSG's innings. Besides Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra and Daniel Sams are also Impact Player contenders at Chepauk.

Here's LSG's likely XI vs CSK…

Openers: KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers.

Middle-order: Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya.

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood.

Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

