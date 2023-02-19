Watch: Labuschagne in disbelief, Australia dugout shell-shocked after Jadeja castles Cummins to trigger massive collapse

After extending their lead to 62 runs at the end of Day 2 of the 2nd Test against India, Pat Cummins' Australian side was hoping to strengthen their position on the third day of the ongoing encounter in Delhi. However, Australia's bid was thwarted by the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the visitors suffered a shocking batting collapse on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Australia, who lost 10 wickets in a single session at Nagpur, ended up losing 9 wickets in 90 minutes during the 1st session of the 2nd Test at Delhi. Spearheading the bowling attack of the hosts, Ashwin and Jadeja teamed up to remove star batters Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. While Ashwin bagged the crucial wickets of Travis Head (43), Smith (9) and Matt Renshaw (2), all-rounder Jadeja emerged as the pick of the bowlers with seven wickets in the 2nd innings.

Watching Jadeja's demolition job from the Australian dugout, Labuschagne was visibly upset to see his side go down like ninepins. Members of the Australian team were also shell-shocked after Jadeja castled Cummins, who opted to sweep the in-form bowler on the first ball of his knock. Sweep or no sweep? Australia lost 8 wickets for just 80 runs (on the sweep) after the visitors failed to tackle the Indian spinners on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match. The spin duo completed a team hat-trick when Jadeja handed Cummins a golden duck.

Jadeja dismantled the lower-order of the Australian side by removing Peter Handscomb (0), Alex Carey (7), Cummins (0), Nathan Lyon (8), and Matthew Kuhnemann (0) as the spinner ended up taking 7 wickets in the 2nd innings. Jadeja bagged seven wickets and leaked 42 runs in 12.1 overs for the hosts. A crestfallen Australian side folded for 113 in 31.1 overs before the end of the 1st session.

Jadeja has also recorded his best figures (7/42) in Test cricket. The star all-rounder also has the best bowling figures by an Asian left-arm spinner against Australia in red-ball cricket. Jadeja, who was the Player of the Match in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has picked up 259 wickets in 62 Tests for India.

