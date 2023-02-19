Home / Cricket / India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: IND look to end Head, Labuschagne threat early; AUS look to swell lead
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: IND look to end Head, Labuschagne threat early; AUS look to swell lead

Updated on Feb 19, 2023 07:24 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: Travis Head along with Marnus Labuschagne will resume the proceedings from the overnight score of 61/1. Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3:

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE updates
IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE updates(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk
IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: A see-saw second day of saw Australia getting their noses slightly in front, although it isn't yet readily obvious as to which of the two sides are in the advantage at the start of the third day. While yet another rearguard act from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin nearly wiped off Australia's lead, the visitors bounced back thanks to Travis Head, who opened the innings after David Warner was ruled out due to concussion, and Marnus Labuschagne got their second innings off to a flier. Ravindra Jadeja struck for India by accounting for Usman Khawaja, thanks to a sharp catch by Shreyas Iyer, Head had scored 39 runs in 40 balls while Labuschagne ended the day with a score of 16 runs off 19 balls. Australia resume on an overnight total of 61/1, leading India by 62 runs. Catch live score and updates of India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 19, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    India vs Australia Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the second India vs Australia Test in New Delhi. Australia will resume their second innings from the overnight score of 61/1. The tourists have a lead of 62 runs. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.

india vs australia

Australia into Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals

Published on Feb 19, 2023 07:20 AM IST

Australia, the top-ranked team and defending champion, was impressive again to cruise past South Africa by six wickets, comfortably chasing down the tournament host's 124-6 and finishing on 125-4 with more than three overs to spare.

Australia women's cricket team in action(Twitter)
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: IND look for early breakthrough

Published on Feb 19, 2023 07:17 AM IST

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: Catch live score and updates of Day 3 of India vs Australia 2nd Test from the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

IND vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: Iyer took a sharp catch to dismiss Usman Khawaja towards the end of the second day(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Rishabh Pant, if you’re listening…': Gavaskar's emotional message in commentary

cricket
Published on Feb 19, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Rishabh Pant's batting was not the only reason for the fans and experts to remember him. His chirpy nature behind the stumps was missed by Sunil Gavaskar. The legendary cricketer shared an emotional message for Pant in the commentary box during Australia's second innings.

ByHT Sports Desk
Karun Nair shines in Canara Bank’s win over RBI

Updated on Feb 18, 2023 11:22 PM IST

Karun Nair was in top form as Canara Bank defeated Reserve Bank of India in the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup.

Canara Bank's Karun Nair on way to an unbeaten 95 off 60 balls against RBI in their DY Patil T20 Cup game on Saturday.
ByHT Correspondent
Women's T20 World Cup: Sluggish India stumble to 11-run loss vs England

Published on Feb 18, 2023 11:00 PM IST

English spinners choke India in the middle overs to defend the 151-run target despite Richa Ghosh's late assault in the crucial ICC Women’s T20 World Cup fixture in South Africa

England's Nat Sciver Brunt plays a shot during ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023 group B match against Indian Women, at St George's Park, in Gqeberha on Saturday. (ICC Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent
Broad destroys New Zealand top order, puts England on brink of 1st Test win

Published on Feb 18, 2023 10:55 PM IST

Stuard Broad's 4-21 has put England on the edge of victory in the first Test match vs New Zealand. Broad dismissed Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell.

England's Stuart Broad (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after bowling New Zealand's Tom Blundell during day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and England.(AFP)
Reuters |
Renuka resets record books with maiden T20I 5-wicket haul in T20 World Cup

Published on Feb 18, 2023 09:24 PM IST

Renuka Singh sliced through the England top order and eventually ended with extraordinary figures of 5/15.

Renuka Singh rattled the England top order in the powerplay(AFP)
ByHT Sports Desk
Fans find voice as Delhi gets a Test after six years

Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Inside the stadium and outside, fans discuss animatedly as the second Test between India and Australia builds up with promise of a tight finish with three days to go

New Delhi, Feb 18 (ANI): Fans watch the action during the second day of the second test match between India and Australia, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByVivek Krishnan
Watch: Axar's reaction to Lyon's 'he, Ashwin could bat in top 6' praise is gold

Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:31 PM IST

Australia off-spinner Nathan Layon reserved the ultimate praise for the India all-rounder after his valiant knock on Day 2 of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Axar later reacted to Lyon's praise in epic fashion.

Axar Patel; Nathan Lyon
ByHT Sports Desk
Ranji Trophy Final: Anustup Majumdar, Manoj fight but Saurashtra still on top

Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:17 PM IST

Bengal still trail Saurashtra by 61 runs after 99-run stand between their most experienced batters

Bengal's skipper Manoj Tiwary plays a shot during the Final of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Bengal and Saurashtra(Bibhash Lodh)
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata
Nathan Lyon finds redemption versus India, sees more work

Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:13 PM IST

The Aussie off-spinner claimed five of the first seven Indian wickets to fall on an absorbing Day 2 of the Delhi Test, but knows he will have to deliver again when the hosts chase victory

Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates a wicket with teammates during the second day of the second test match against India, at Arun Jaitley Stadium(ANI)
ByVivek Krishnan, New Delhi
Watch: Kohli vents anger in dressing room after controversial dismissal, then...

Published on Feb 18, 2023 08:08 PM IST

Virat Kohli's dismissal was a rather contentious topic from a thrilling Day of Test cricket between India and Australia in New Delhi.

Kohli could be seen discussing the dismissal with the coaching staff animatedly. (Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
Watch: Rahul caught napping while fielding, incredibly misjudges ball vs AUS

Published on Feb 18, 2023 07:33 PM IST

Amid the horror run of form, Rahul on Saturday had a brain fade moment while fielding as he incredibly misjudged the ball, allowing Australia's Usman Khawaja to score an easy boundary.

KL Rahul incredibly misjudges ball while fielding
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Top-order muddle, lower-order muscle

Published on Feb 18, 2023 06:51 PM IST

India were struggling at 139/7 with Australia eyeing a big first-innings lead but Axar Patel and R Ashwin raised a century stand for the eighth wicket to leave the second Test evenly poised after Day 2

India's Axar Patel, right, looks up after he scored half century during the second day of the second cricket test match between India and Australia (AP)
ByAshish Magotra, New Delhi
Watch: Kohli's mood instantly changes, chat with Dravid halted as food arrives

Updated on Feb 19, 2023 03:36 AM IST

Virat Kohli was not too happy after his dismissal on Day 2 of the second Test in New Delhi and was seen having a conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid after he went back.

Virat Kohli was visibly frustrated after his dismissal(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk
