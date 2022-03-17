'What do you do after playing 5 days of Test cricket?': Marnus Labuschagne's hilarious tweet warms hearts

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia turned out to be a thriller. While it also ended in a draw like the first, Pakistan had to bat out nearly two full days and even seemed capable of chasing down an improbable target of 506 for large periods of their second innings.

ALSO READ | 'You might be talking to the wrong person, bro': Karthik recalls chat with Kohli regarding RCB during 2021 England tour

At the end of it, they managed to get a draw after which some of the players from both camps were pictured having a casual chat at the team hotel. Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Shan Masood and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja can be seen in the photograph.

After an epic and historic Test in Karachi, players catch-up at the teams hotel.#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/TVyj9VVQNN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 16, 2022

What do you do after playing 5 days of test cricket? Talk about the 5 days of test cricket back at the hotel of course https://t.co/sHI10NyQAj — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 17, 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board tweeted it out after which Labuschagne reacted to it saying: "What do you do after playing 5 days of test cricket? Talk about the 5 days of test cricket back at the hotel of course."

Labuschagne also posted the photos on his Instagram handle with the same caption. He also congratulated Pakistan captain Babar Azam on his knock on Thursday in an Instagram story. Babar scored 196 off 425 balls, which is the highest score by any captain in the fourth innings of a Test.

Labuschagne also said that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a "great person" when a fan asked who in the Pakistan squad is the most fun person to talk to in reply to his tweet.

The third and final Test of the series will be played in Lahore from March 21 to 25.