Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Covid-19

cricket Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Aritra Mukherjee
Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. (AFP)
         

Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for Covid-19. The news was confirmed to Hindustan Times by his brother Morsalin Mortaza.

“He started to feel a bit uneasy 3-4 days ago. We were worried when he developed feverish symptoms. So we got him tested. The reports arrived yesterday and he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently at his residence in Mirpur and taking rest”,” Morsalin said.

Mortaza has been an iconic figure in Bangladesh cricket and has led the the limited overs team for some time. He has represented Bangladesh in 36 Tests, 220 ODIs and 54 T20Is.

A report in Cricbuzz states that former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal too has contracted the virus.

“I had the first symptom ten days ago. I had a fever and had aches and pains in the body but had recovered by the third day. But I still took the COVID-19 test just to be sure and the result came back positive. I am doing fine at the moment,” Iqbal was quoted as saying.

