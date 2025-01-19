Menu Explore
Masood defends Pakistan's spin-spiced formula after Windies win

AFP |
Jan 19, 2025 05:04 PM IST

Skipper Shan Masood defended Pakistan's formula of using spin-friendly pitches to win home Test matches after a 127-run victory over the West Indies in Multan on Sunday.

Pakistan completed the win before tea on the third day as spinners Sajid Khan grabbed 5-50 and Abrar Ahmed finished with 4-27 to dismiss the West Indies for 123 after setting a 251-run target.

The Test lasted fewer than eight sessions on a dry and grassless Multan Stadium pitch, with spinners taking 34 of the 40 wickets to fall.

Sajid finished with nine wickets, fellow spinner Noman Ali six and the West Indian left-armer Jomel Warrican took a maiden 10-wicket haul.

Pakistan bowled just one over of pace in the match.

"If we want to be a top side in the World Test Championship then we have to sacrifice some things, like we did with the fast bowling in this Test," Masood said.

Pakistan made drastic changes after going winless in 11 home Tests since 2021, using industrial fans and patio heaters to dry the Multan pitch against England last year.

Sajid and Noman took 39 of the 40 wickets to give Pakistan a come-from-behind 2-1 series win against England, repeating the same ploy against the West Indies.

Masood's captain counterpart Kraigg Brathwaite had no issue with it.

They will play the second Test from January 25 at the same venue.

"They're at home so they got their decision how they want the pitch to behave," said Brathwaite.

"It was a difficult pitch to bat on for sure.

"We expect the same type of pitch in the second Test so we got to come better with bravery and belief."

Left-hander Alick Athanaze hit the only half-century for the tourists in the match with 55, an innings Brathwaite wants his batters to learn from.

"He swept it on both sides so we just have to be brave," said Brathwaite.

"We have got one more Test and we have to believe in ourselves."

sh/pst

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
