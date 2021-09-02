'Matter of immense pride for us': Virat Kohli says India is a team 'everyone wants to beat'

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday opened up on the success he and coach Ravi Shastri have attained with Team India and said that they are proud to be one team everyone wants to beat. India's series win in Australia at the start of this year, and the recent Test match win at Lord's showcased their tenacity to bounce back even when the odds are stacked deep against them - and it has made Kohli & co. one of the most dominant forces in Test cricket at this point.

On the eve of the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Thursday, Kohli was joined by his teammates at the Taj hotel here for the launch ceremony of a new exclusive members' club 'The Chambers'. At the event, he opened up on his working relations with Shastri.

"Our working relationship, and off the field as well, has been built on mutual respect and trust, on a vision that has been shared, which has been focussed in one direction which is to take Indian cricket higher and in a better place than we found it," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"That was always our aim and I think, along with the brilliance of the whole team, the talent that we have been blessed with, we have been able to achieve that.

"We stand as the team that everyone wants to beat anywhere we play in the world and that for us is a matter of immense pride," he added.

The event was marked with a special 'Rendezvous Series' around the UK launch of Shastri's debut as an author with 'Stargazing: The Players In My Life'.

Meanwhile, the five-match Test series in England is currently levelled 1-1. Team India will look to bounce back from the big defeat they suffered in the third Test at Headingley.

