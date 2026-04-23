Matthew Hayden exposes foreign players' IPL mindset: 'Think its bigger than international cricket'

Recently, Cook suggested that Jacob Bethell should consider playing in county cricket instead of warming the bench in the IPL. Cook's remark sparked a wave of critical reactions. Bethell suggested that being on the bench in the IPL would benefit him more than playing in the County Championship.

Matthew Hayden was brutally honest when speaking about how foreign cricketers perceive the Indian Premier League. The former Aussie cricketer pointed out that foreign players consider the competition to be bigger than international cricket. Hayden's comments come at a time when the IPL 2026 is underway and has also been put into the spotlight by Alastair Cook's recent comments.

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Meanwhile, IPL founder Lalit Modi and Kevin Pietersen have also taken to X to slam Cook for his suggestion.

‘Bigger than international cricket’: Matthew Hayden Speaking on a YouTube show called All Over Bar The Cricket, Hayden said, "Talking to different teams, I feel like the foreign players, particularly the South Africans, us (Australians) to a degree, from New Zealand, they tend to bill this competition like it is bigger than even international cricket."

"You could see why they do that. Because there is so much hype around it. When you are here in the IPL, it doesn't matter whether you're broadcasting or just a punter in the streets or in fact, now where we are now on the other side of the fence. It just takes over for the entire period of IPL. It is just cricket every day. Sometimes even twice a day," he added.

IPL 2026: Action-packed blockbuster IPL 2026 is turning out to be an action-packed blockbuster, featuring collective team displays and moments of individual brilliance. Punjab Kings currently occupy the top spot with five wins in six games. They haven't lost a match yet, and their fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out.

Rajasthan Royals are in second position with five wins and two defeats, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (four wins and two losses). Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy fourth spot, with four wins and three defeats. Delhi Capitals are in fifth position, followed by Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, KKR are in tenth position.

15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the most talked-about players this season. The teen sensation has registered 254 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.29, and he has been striking at 220.86. He has also managed two half-centuries and is currently fifth in the Orange Cap race.