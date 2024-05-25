Hayden picks his favourite for IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH: ‘Only the strong-hearted get a chance…'

The stage is set for the finale of IPL 2024 as two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at M Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. KKR have been a dominant side in the tournament as they finished the league stage on top and then outclassed SRH in the qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Cummins and Co. also produced consistent results and beat Rajasthan Royals on Friday to seal the place in the summit clash. Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer and Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins pose for a picture with the Indian Premier League 2024 trophy.(IPL-X)

The two teams faced each other twice this season and the Shreyas Iyer-led side emerged victorious on both occasions.

Legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden has backed KKR to clinch their third IPL title as he feels Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine will be crucial for the purple outfit on the tricky Chepauk surface.

"I'm very confident that KKR are going to win here, as having a few days off, having the ability to watch this match, and understanding what the strengths and weaknesses of Sunrisers Hyderabad are will be helpful. KKR, having defeated SRH, is going to have great momentum. I also just feel that the quality spin of Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy on the red clay is going to make a difference," Hayden told Star Sports.

The former CSK captain talked about how playing the final in a tournament like IPL is challenging and luck plays a role but in the end, it's all about commitment.

“It's about just getting it right, really as simple as that. You've done all the hard work, traversed the country, been in and out of planes, buses, different hotels, and different beds. It's a really challenging, rigorous tournament, and only the strong-hearted get a chance to lift that trophy at the end. Luck will always play a little role in a sportsperson's life, no question, but more than anything, it's about making sure you're committed to your team on the day," Hayden said.

He further dissected the qualifier 2 between RR and SRH as he suggested that Sanju Samson and Co. succumbed under the pressure.

"What I saw from Rajasthan Royals was that while they were committed on one side of the match, they didn't fully believe when it came to batting. They felt the strain and tension, and they succumbed to it. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad bounced back. It's not easy to bounce back in big matches after a loss," he said.

Kolkata have clinched their first title at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium when they beat home side Chennai Super Kings while they outclassed Punjab Kings for their second trophy.