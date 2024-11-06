Maxwell fires a 'scary' Steve Smith warning to Rohit Sharma and Co ahead of BGT: 'He was unfazed by everything that...'

Australia white-ball specialist Glenn Maxwell has fired a big 'Steve Smith' warning to the Indian team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The two heavyweights are raring to lock horns in the five-match Test series as Australia is desperate to win the BGT, which they failed to do so in the last decade. Since winning the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-0, Australia have lost the next four series against India -- two to Virat Kohli's side (2016-17, 2018-19), Ajinkya Rahane (2021) and Rohit Sharma (2023). Steve Smith will return in the middle-order for the five-match Test series against India.(AFP)

After beating India in the final, Australia won the World Test Championship title last year, but they have failed to produce consistent results in a full-fledged series.

Maxwell, who is currently playing in the ODI series against Pakistan, asserted that Smith is absolutely ready for the Indian challenge and tune in with his technique after watching him closely in the nets.

"Steve Smith looks really crisp with his footwork and his timing and his movement looked in sync. He looked like he was unfazed by everything that was thrown at him. There were a couple of balls on the green off the length and he was able to deal with them quite easily. And I suppose that's a really good sign of someone who is focused on the job and really in tune with their technique," Maxwell said on Around the Cricket show on ESPN.

Smith has been one of the most consistent performers for Australia in the Tests against India in the past few years. The former Australia skipper thrives when he faces the Indian team and has a great record with 2042 runs in 19 Tests at an astonishing average of 65.87, including 9 centuries.

‘Steve Smith is never satisfied’

Maxwell further discussed Smith's hunger to score runs and improve and said his current form is a scary proposition for his opponents this summer.

"To see him over the last week, putting in so many hours in training sort of says why he is one of the best players in the world. He is never satisfied. For the way he came out and bat the way he did, there was a nice moment where he hit a cover drive and you could see him looking at the big screen and give himself the nod of approval and that is a sign of him working on his tecnhnique and it is a scary proposition for this summer ahead," he further added.