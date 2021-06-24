'May need a few apologies': Michael Vaughan's cheeky remarks to India fans after New Zealand win WTC final

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday posted another cheeky tweet directed at Indian fans when he said that he would need a few apologies from them as Kane Williamson-led New Zealand defeated India to lift the inaugural World Test Championship final.

Resuming their second innings at 64/2, India's batting collapsed on the Reserve Day 170, setting a target of 139 for the Kiwis to chase. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 41 as no other batsman failed to cross even 30.

Also Read | 'Nice guys don't always finish last': Former India cricketers laud New Zealand for winning World Test Championship title

Chasing a modest 139 to win, Williamson registered his 33rd Test fifty scoring an unbeaten 52 while Ross Taylor scored 47 runs as New Zealand chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. The winning runs came off Taylor's bat as he flicked a delivery off pacer Mohammed Shami towards deep square leg fence for a boundary.

Just before the tea interval, New Zealand looked set to win the match as the openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway had given their team a fantastic start. Vaughan, at that point in the match, tweeted that he may need apologies from Indian fans in a few hours.

Also Read | New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win WTC title

"I think I may need a few apologies from the thousands of Indian fans in a few hours for my awful prediction that NZ would win the Test championship final … #OnOn #TestChampionshipFinal," Vaughan tweeted.

I think I may need a few apologies from the thousands of Indian fans in a few hours for my awful prediction that NZ would win the Test championship final … #OnOn #TestChampionshipFinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2021

Prior to the start of the India vs New Zealand WTC final, Vaughan had picked the 2019 World Cup runner-up as the favourites to win the title, which did not go down well with Indian cricket fans, who took a shot at the former England captain on Twitter.

Speaking after the match, India captain Virat Kohli said that New Zealand deserved to win. "First up, a big congratulations to Kane and his team. They've shown great consistency and heart, and pull off a result in three days. They put us under pressure throughout the Test and did extremely well to win," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.