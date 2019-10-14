e-paper
‘May you experience love and joy’: Cricket fraternity extends wishes to Gautam Gambhir on his 38th birthday

cricket Updated: Oct 14, 2019 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is celebrating his 38th birthday
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is celebrating his 38th birthday(Twitter)
         

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is celebrating his 38th birthday today and the cricket fraternity came together to extend their wishes to the left-hander, who is now a Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi.

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara wrote: “Wish you a great birthday @GautamGambhir paaji! May god bless you with lots of success and good health.”

 

“Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir! May you experience love and joy and be able to serve people and enjoy,” former batsman VVS Laxman tweeted.

 

India batsman Suresh Raina, on the micro-blogging site, wrote: “Wish you a very happy birthday Gauti bhai @GautamGambhir. May you continue to make a difference in millions of lives & lots of success come your way!”

 

“Happy birthday GG! Best wishes for the year. @GautamGambhir,” RP Singh tweeted.

 

In his cricketing career, Gambhir played 147 ODIs and 58 Tests for India amassing 5238 and 4154 runs respectively.

Gambhir is a first-time Member of Parliament (MP) from the BJP. He won this year’s Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi constituency by a margin of over three lakh votes.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 13:34 IST

cricket