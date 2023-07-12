'I don't look at it as pressure': Mayank opens up on Test return as Yashasvi stands as India's first -choice opener

After a disappointing end to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which India lost by 209 runs against Australia, the team would hope for a positive start against West Indies. The first Test, which marks the beginning of the new WTC cycle, will be played from Wednesday in Dominica. It also marks a new chapter, arguably the most important one, in 21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal's career as he is all set to earn his maiden India cap. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mayank Agarwal

As confirmed by skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday, Yashasvi will open the innings with him, hoping this would end the team's hunt for a right and left combination at the top.

However, this means that others who were in fray for the same position will now have to wait for their turn, that too only if Yashasvi fails to make an impact. One among them is out-of-favour batter Mayank Agarwal, who last played for India against Sri Lanka in the Day-Night Test in March 2022 at Bengaluru. However, the Karnataka batter remains positive and hopes to make most out of every possible opportunity.

"See, I am somebody who does not think too much about it. I have been dealt a hand and I don't have much control on what hand I have been dealt with. But I really want to put in everything from my side.

"On every given opportunity, I want to go out there, score runs and win games. Whatever has to come its way, it will come," Mayank was quoted by PTI as saying.

For Mayank to present a case for himself, the right-handed batter will have to score a plethora of runs in the domestic circuit. Despite being aware about the challenges, Mayank doesn't lack confidence, also crediting Vipasana, stating it helps him stay relaxed.

"I don't look at it as pressure, as I look at it as opportunity. Like I said, wherever I play, whichever tournament I play I want to go and get runs. I am somebody who I can ask myself some tough questions over the years.

"I play with a lot of intensity. I am a very intense character. But off the field I am relaxed. I know how to switch off with the Vipasana (a breathing exercise) and as you said being a father also adds a bit to it," he said.

If we look at Mayank's stats in the domestic circuit, he has been among runs. The opener scored 990 runs in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, and he started the current term with two fifties for South Zone against North Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinals.

However, with selectors now considering Indian Premier League (IPL) as another parameter for selection, it is where Mayank must have lost the race. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batter made only 10 appearances in the last edition and could amass just 270 runs, with one half-century.

