'Rahul bhai had hour-long discussion with bartender': Ashwin reveals Dravid's crazy 'Ashes' debate in West Indies

The incident between Alex Carey and Jonny Bairstow during the Lord’s Test in the ongoing Ashes continues to be a hot topic discussion all across the world of cricket. It sparked debate about the balance between the laws of cricket and the spirit of the game, and the conversations over the same also reached the Indian camp in West Indies, where the side is preparing for a two-Test series starting Wednesday. India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session at The Oval(AP)

Sharing an interesting story on his Youtube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin spoke about how the incident came up in the Indian camp as well, particularly for coach Rahul Dravid.

“The other day, we were sitting on a beach, and Rahul bhai bought me a lemon juice,” said Ashwin. “He had a one-hour discussion with the bartender and waiter on whether Jonny Bairstow was out or not.”

“They spoke about rules, the spirit of cricket, and everything in their discussion. They are all so passionate. Then suddenly an old man came and declared, "He Bairstow maan, he out maan!”,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin has famously been in the wars regarding the spirit of cricket with English cricketers as well. The spinner was fiercely criticized for his run-out at the non-striker’s end of Jos Buttler in the 2019 IPL, and became the target of ire for players such as James Anderson, who shredded a picture of Ashwin in an infamous and viral clip.

Ashwin has been central to discussions regarding the spirit of cricket, and had a tongue-in-cheek response when asked about the wicket on Twitter, stating he would be very disappointed if he allowed himself to get out in that manner.

Ashwin also came to the defence of Deepti Sharma when the fellow off-spinner was receiving vitriolic criticism for running out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end to seal a victory in an ODI at Lord’s. He has been a staunch defender of playing the game by the letter of the law, and that is something that has potentially carried forward to this day.

Ashwin, Dravid, and the rest of the Indian contingent are in Dominica for the first of two Tests in the Caribbean. The off-spinner has had immense success in the past while touring the West Indies, including with the bat, as both his overseas centuries have come in the Caribbean.

He is expected to start in the first Test, as India look to get off to a strong start to a fresh WTC cycle after the disappointing loss in the final to Australia last month.

