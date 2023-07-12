'I'm still 29... Rahane made a comeback after 35': Team India star makes colossal 'maybe my best wasn't good' admission

The Indian team returns to action on Wednesday when the side takes on West Indies in the first of two-Test series in Dominica. This will be the side's first bit of action since the World Test Championship final last month, where India faced a tough defeat at the hands of Australia. The Team India squad, which was announced last month for the Test series, saw a major absence as Cheteshwar Pujara was snubbed with the selectors placing their faith in fresh faces like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot on the fourth day of the WTC Final in June 2023(AP)

Pujara had taken part in the WTC Final but failed with the bat, eventually losing his place in the side. But while the BCCI brought in the young duo in the mix, one senior batter continued to remain absent from the Test setup – Hanuma Vihari. Since last playing for India in July 2022 during the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Vihari never found a place in the Test squad.

As India will take the field against West Indies in the Test series, Vihari will be leading the South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final against West Zone. The Andhra Pradesh star, however, continues to keep his head held high and is deriving inspiration from Ajinkya Rahane, who made a splendid comeback to the Indian team after being away for over a year.

"I thought whenever I got a chance, I did my best. Maybe my best was not good enough for the Indian team. But again, I will try to keep getting better. That's all you can do as a sportsman," Vihari said in a chat with ESPNCricinfo.

"Hope is always there until you retire that you can come back. I'm still 29 and have a lot of time to go. I've seen Ajinkya Rahane make a comeback at 35. I still feel I can contribute to the Indian side in the Test format, especially if I can get some runs in the domestic season," Vihari added.

Vihari is also not fond of being labelled a “Test player,” insisting that he has white-ball credentials as well.

"Everyone says 'he's a Test player', they brand me as a Test player. I don't think it's fair. I have grown as a white-ball player as well, but many don't believe that because they brand you as a certain player, only red-ball or white-ball," the India batter, who played 16 Tests so far, said.

