Mayank Yadav set for a blazing comeback against MS Dhoni and co.? LSG drops hint over young pacer's much-awaited return

Lucknow Super Giants received a big boost ahead of the mega Indian Premier League clash against Chennai Super Kings as young tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav has returned to training. The franchise posted a short clip on their social media where Mayank was bowling in full throttle under the watchful eyes of head coach Justin Langer. Lucknow Super Giants' paceman Mayank Yadav during a practice session/(PTI)

Mayank played three matches for LSG this season and claimed the Player of the Match on a couple of occasions, meanwhile, in the third match he didn't bowl his full quota of overs due to a side strain.

The 21-year-old paceman ran riot with his rapid pace and has already delivered the fastest delivery of the season thus far. However, he missed the last couple of matches due to the injury as his team also missed his presence in the bowling attack.

Giving an update on Yadav after the KKR defeat, Rahul said, "Mayank is not too bad; he looks good, feeling good but we also want to make sure we don't rush him back in too early.

"He's young, we need to protect his body. He's itching to go, we just have to pull him back a little, maybe a couple of more games, before he comes back," added Rahul on Friday.

Earlier, LSG coach Langer also revealed details about Mayank's injury.

"But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon," Justin Langer said.

Langer asserted that LSG are hoping Mayank to recover before the mega clash versus Chennai Super Kings and his return to training on Wednesday is a big boost for them.

"That's the plan (to have Mayank fit for the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 19). We want him to play every game if possible," Langer said on the eve of the game against DC.

Mayank, who missed the last season due to an injury) grabbed the limelight for his rapid pace against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru this year as he claimed six wickets in two matches. He was also named Player of the Match on both occasions. However, it will be interesting to see how LSG will prepare for his comeback in the tournament.