'Maybe he doesn't have many social media followers': Gambhir's razor-sharp 'under-appreciated' remark on India star

Team India produced a strong performance against New Zealand, beating Kane Williamson's men by 70 runs to secure a place in the 2023 World Cup final on Wednesday. The side posted a mammoth score of 397/4, thanks to terrific centuries from Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105). While Kohli hit a record-breaking 50th ODI century, Iyer silenced his critics with a second-successive ton in the tournament. The young batter's century came in just 67 deliveries, and his power-hitting towards the later phase of the innings was key to India reaching a formidable score in the semi-final clash. Gautam Gambhir spoke in detail about the Team India star after a strong performance in semi-finals(File)

India's former opener Gautam Gambhir, who had lifted the World Cup with the side in 2011, recognised Iyer's terrific knock and during a broadcasting stint on Star Sports, stated that the batter's innings wasn't applauded as much as the other players' performances in the match. While Kohli's record 50th century remained the talk of the town during India's batting innings, while Mohammed Shami's terrific bowling spell – in which he took seven wickets for 57 runs – stole the show later in the match. Shami was also named the player of the match for his incredible bowling performance.

“I said it on-air, and I want to repeat it. He was the gamechanger against New Zealand. I guess he doesn't have many followers on social media, that's why he didn't get as much praise. He's playing his first World Cup. You expect Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to perform in big games because they have experience. Kohli is playing his fourth World Cup, Rohit has played 3. Shreyas is playing his first,” Gambhir said ahead of the second semi-final between South Africa and Australia, where the latter registered a narrow three-wicket win on Thursday.

“It is unfortunate that he isn't getting as much appreciation as others. Shreyas Iyer, for me, has produced unbelievable batting. He didn't let the pressure get to Virat Kohli. The difference between 350 and 390 was Shreyas Iyer. Imagine how much pressure India would have been in, if India had set a target of 350,” Gambhir further said.

India remains the only undefeated team in the tournament so far and will aim to end the World Cup invincible when they meet Australia on Sunday. Incidentally, Rohit Sharma's men played their World Cup opener against the Aussies as well, and survived an early scare in the run-chase after being left reeling at 2/3, as Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97*) steered the side to a six-wicket win in a 200-run chase.

