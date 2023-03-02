'Mayhem. Not up to Test standard':Australia legends Waugh, Hayden tear apart Indore pitch for IND vs AUS Test

The pitch again grabbed the headlines in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This time, probably for the right reasons. India's star-studded lineup lasted 33.2 overs with only Virat Kohli, their top-scorer with 22, facing more than 50 deliveries as Australia bowled them out for 109 in just over a session on Day 1 of the third Test in Indore.

For Australia, left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann (5-16), who was introduced into the attack as early as in the sixth over, claimed his first five-wicket haul in just his second Test.

Veteran Nathan Lyon chipped in with three wickets while Todd Murphy got the big scalp of Kohli.

The Indore pitch coped with stern criticism from former Australian batters Mark Waugh and Matthew Hayden.

"It was mayhem," former Australia test batsman Mark Waugh said on Fox Sports.

"The pitch was not up to Test standard, I think that's a fair thing to say.

"Balls going through the top (layer) in the first 20 minutes of a test match, that's not good enough."

His former teammate Matthew Hayden said the pitch was overly biased towards the spinner.

"It shouldn't be a spin bowler's paradise necessarily, it shouldn't be keeping low and turning a mile on day one," he said.

"You're allowed to have a four or five day test match! Otherwise, just call it as it is, we'll just play three-dayers."

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg quipped on Twitter: "One day test match anyone?"

The match was moved to Indore only last month following concerns about the newly-laid outfield in the original venue in Dharamsala.

Australia finished the day on 156-4, riding on Usman Khawaja's fluent 60.

Khawaja would only call the pitch "spin-friendly" and does not expect it to get any better.

"It was spinning in the morning, spinning this afternoon, I think it's a pretty spin-friendly wicket out there," the opener told the broadcasters.

"I guess we'll know tomorrow. It's always hard to tell (on) day one. If I'm gonna be honest, it felt pretty tough out there the whole time I was out there.

"I don't expect it to get any better, if I can put it that way."

