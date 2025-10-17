MBA student missed Ranji debut with Virat Kohli, now makes redeems with a double ton

Eight months after being named in the Delhi squad for the Ranji Trophy match that featured Virat Kohli, but twisting his ankle on the eve of the game, Ayush Doseja finally walked in whites and unleashed a cathartic epic. The MBA student marked his first-class debut with 209 off 279, powering Delhi to 529/4 against Hyderabad at the NextGen Cricket Ground. Ayush Doseja. (DDCA)(HT_PRINT)

If that redemption arc was not rich enough, Doseja stitched a 319-run fourth wicket stand with Sanat Sangwan, turning Delhi’s second day into a statement. Hyderabad closed the day on 77/1, with the visitors in charge of the proceedings.

Doseja speaks about missing the Kohli game

For Doseja, the missed debut in the Kohli week could have lingered as a what-if. Instead, he turned it into fuel. “Destiny had completely other plans for me,” he told PTI, recalling how the chance to share a dressing room “just came and went away.” He added, “As a child, you can only dream of playing alongside Virat sir... getting a double hundred on Ranji debut has lessened that pain of missing a chance to play in Virat sir’s team.”

The left-handed batter credited long hours with Sangwan through age-group cricket for the seas of their stand. “Me and Sanat have played a lot of cricket together since U-23 and U-24... we knew we can score if we play positive cricket,” he added. Delhi’s think tank had the luxury to declare and throw the new ball late in the.

Doseja is in the middle of a life, where he is juggling his career choices, “I would also study on turs.... I am also pursuing my MBA from a private university in Meerut... it is not like a plan B,” he said, underscoring a grounded outlook as he breaks into the big league. He revealed he had Delhi Capitals trials recently and that Mumbai Indians invited him for trials in October, but he will skip them to honour Ranji duty.

Doeseja’s feat arrived hours after Goa’s Abhinav Tejrana, also a smashed debut double, a twin occurrence that lights up the opening round of the tournament and places both on an all-time list. It adds heft to the Delhi youngsters' narrative, from the frustration of a freak ankle twist to a debut that lands him straight in the record books.

Coach Ajay Chaudhary tracked Doseja since boyhood, “he first came to me with his dad when he was not even 10... attacking cricket him on his debut.” For Delhi, it is a great start to the season. For Doseja, it is a perfect circle in his early career.