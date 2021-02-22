IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / MCC open to changing rules of short-pitch bowling
File photo of Mike Gatting.(Getty Images)
File photo of Mike Gatting.(Getty Images)
cricket

MCC open to changing rules of short-pitch bowling

The Committee, headed by Mike Gatting and which also includes the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne, stressed on maintaining balance between bat and ball.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:03 PM IST

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodian of laws of the game, is open to changing the rules of short-pitch bowling after a "global consultation" on the subject.

The MCC World Cricket Committee met recently via a video conference to discuss issues facing the game.

"The committee heard that MCC is to embark on a global consultation on whether the Law relating to short-pitched deliveries is fit for the modern game," the Committee said in a statement issued on Monday.

"It is MCC's duty to ensure that the Laws are applied in a safe manner, a viewpoint consistent across all sports.

"With research into concussion in sport having increased significantly in recent years, it is appropriate that MCC continues to monitor the Laws on short-pitched bowling, as it does with all other Laws."

The Committee, headed by Mike Gatting and which also includes the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne, stressed on maintaining balance between bat and ball.

"There are important aspects to consider in the consultation, namely the balance between bat and ball; whether or not concussion should be recognised as a different injury to any other sustained; changes which are specific to particular sectors of the game -- e.g. junior cricket; and whether or not lower-order batsmen should be given further protection than the laws currently allow.

"The committee discussed the Law and were unanimous that short-pitched bowling is a core part of the game, particularly at the elite level. There was also discussion on other aspects of the game at all levels which may mitigate the risk of injury.

"They agreed to provide feedback during the consultation, which will begin with a survey that is due to be distributed in March 2021 to the specific groups identified to partake in the exercise."

No decision on the matter is expected before 2022.

"Data is to be collected from these stakeholders by the end of June 2021, after which the results will be debated by various committees and sub-committees within the Club as mentioned above, as well as the International Cricket Council (ICC), during the latter half of the year.

"The final proposal and recommendations, whether for a change of Law or not, will be decided by the MCC Committee in December 2021, with any decision to be publicised in early 2022."

The Committee also discussed the Decision Review System, especially the "confusing" umpire's call.

"The committee debated the use of 'Umpire's Call' for LBW decisions made via the Decision Review System, which some members felt was confusing to the watching public, particularly when the same ball could either be Out or Not out depending on the on-field umpire's original decision.

"They felt it would be simpler if the original decision was disregarded on review, and that there was a simple Out or Not out, with no umpire's call.

"The 'hitting zone' of the stumps would still be retained, which had to be hit by at least 50% of the ball for an Out decision.

"If such a protocol was introduced, they felt it should also include a reduction to one unsuccessful review per team, or for the relevant review to be lost irrespective of its outcome.

"Other members were satisfied with the current system, feeling that it was important to retain the human element of the on-field umpire's decision, which takes into account the 'benefit of the doubt' that has existed in umpires' decisions for many years. They felt that supporters did understand the concept of 'Umpire's Call'.

"MCC will share the various opinions with the ICC Cricket Committee," it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mike gatting
Close
File photo of Mike Gatting.(Getty Images)
File photo of Mike Gatting.(Getty Images)
cricket

MCC open to changing rules of short-pitch bowling

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The Committee, headed by Mike Gatting and which also includes the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Sourav Ganguly and Shane Warne, stressed on maintaining balance between bat and ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's David Warner, centre, is assisted from the field after injuring himself while fielding during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney,(AP)
Australia's David Warner, centre, is assisted from the field after injuring himself while fielding during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney,(AP)
cricket

David Warner reveals extent of groin injury

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Warner suffered the injury during the second ODI against India and missed the final ODI, the T20Is that followed and the first two Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umesh Yadav in action(Getty Images)
Umesh Yadav in action(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: Umesh Yadav added to squad for last 2 Test matches

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Ind vs Eng: Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the Sardar Patel Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium, is pictured ahead of the third Test match between India and England, in Motera on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (AFP)
A general view of the Sardar Patel Stadium, the world's biggest cricket stadium, is pictured ahead of the third Test match between India and England, in Motera on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (AFP)
cricket

Seat colour at Motera can make it hard for fielders to spot pink ball: Thorpe

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:44 PM IST
India vs England: The four-match series between India and England currently stands level at 1-1 and now both teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test from Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Sri Lanka pacer and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.(PTI)
Former Sri Lanka pacer and bowling coach Chaminda Vaas.(PTI)
cricket

Vaas quits as Sri Lanka fast bowling coach days after appointment

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Vaas, who retired from international cricket in 2009 having claimed 355 wickets from 111 tests, was appointed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) only on Friday and announced his resignation effective March 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
IPL Trophy(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Cricket Australia limits use of its players for advertising during IPL

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:21 PM IST
The 14th Indian Premier League is scheduled to start in the second week of April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England fast bowler Jofra Archer in action during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England(PTI)
England fast bowler Jofra Archer in action during the 3rd day of first cricket test match between India and England(PTI)
cricket

Motera probably one of the best ground I have ever been to: Archer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:29 PM IST
Archer had missed the second Test of the series against India after having an injection in his right elbow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ashish Nehra.(IPL / SPORTZPICS)
File image of Ashish Nehra.(IPL / SPORTZPICS)
cricket

'Among all young talented bowlers, he is number one': Nehra lauds England pacer

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:53 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on the 3rd Test, Ashish Nehra said that England captain Joe Root have to use his fast bowlers effectively as they would be key for the visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
File image of Gautam Gambhir.(PTI)
cricket

'New venue': Gambhir says India, England will start 3rd Test on 'equal terms'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:23 PM IST
India vs England: The Day/Night Test will be played in the newly-inaugurated Motera Stadium - and hence Gautam Gambhir thinks that both teams will not be knowing how the pink SCG ball will behave on the surface.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.(PTI (File))
cricket

Virat Kohli on cusp of surpassing MS Dhoni's Test captaincy record

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:23 PM IST
India vs England: But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates his wicket.(PTI/File)
India's Ishant Sharma celebrates his wicket.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Learnt a lot from Zaheer Khan, his work ethics,' Ishant ahead of his 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:27 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking ahead of the encounter, Ishant was asked to mention a few highlights from his stellar career, and the pacer said that he has learnt a lot from former India bowler Zaheer Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli departs after scoring 62 off 149 deliveries on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli departs after scoring 62 off 149 deliveries on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai(Twitter)
cricket

Will Motera witness the end of Virat Kohli's unusual century drought in Tests?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • India vs England: One of the biggest hallmark of his international career has been his ability to convert 50s into 100s and that is what has taken him so close to Sachin Tendulkar's unbelievable record of 100 international centuries so quickly in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand's Devon Conway bats during the first T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand.(AP)
New Zealand's Devon Conway bats during the first T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand.(AP)
cricket

Conway's unbeaten 99 helps NZ to big win against Australia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Walking in to bat at 11-2, the left-hander smashed 10 fours and three sixes in his 59-ball knock to help New Zealand reach 184-5 in their 20 overs after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.(Twitter)
File image of Suryakumar Yadav.(Twitter)
cricket

‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:24 PM IST
In a tweet last year, Shastri had asked Suryakumar to remain "strong" and "patient". Well, finally, the patience and hard work for the Mumbai batsman has paid off.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP