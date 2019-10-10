Medvedev struggles over qualifier to reach Shanghai quarters

tennis

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 12:43 IST

US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev saved five first-set points as he struggled into the Shanghai Masters quarter-finals with victory over 248th-ranked Vasek Pospisil on Thursday.

The fourth-ranked Russian is in the form of his young career but suffered an almighty scare against the Canadian qualifier before squeezing through 7-6 (9/7), 7-5.

The 23-year-old Medvedev plays Italian firebrand Fabio Fognini in the last eight.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 12:38 IST