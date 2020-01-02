e-paper
Home / Cricket / Meet Madda Ram Kawasi, a kid of Maoist affected Dantevada who is inspiration for Sachin Tendulkar - Watch

Meet Madda Ram Kawasi, a kid of Maoist affected Dantevada who is inspiration for Sachin Tendulkar - Watch

cricket Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:59 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Madda lost his legs to polio when he was kid but his love for cricket is known in this Maoist affected area.
Meet Madda Ram Kawasi (13), a disabled kid of Maoist-affected Dantewada district , who is inspiration for many after cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared his clip on Twitter on Wednesday. Maddu Ram was born in a small village in Katekalyan area of Dantewada district of Bastar and studies in class seventh in local school.

Madda lost his legs to polio when he was kid but his love for cricket is known in this Maoist affected area.

“ I am proud that Sachin Tendulkar shared my video. I want to thank him and also invite him to our village,” said Madda talking to Hindustan Times on Thursday.

 

Madda further said that his friend Kosa , Raja and others always help him and encourage him to play with them. It was one of his friend , Golu , of Kotekalyan village who shot this video from his father’s mobile phone.

ALSO READ: Indian Cricket Team: Full schedule for 2020 - Challenging year ahead for Virat Kohli and company

“I want to become a doctor for my community,” Madda added.

Block Education officer, Gopal Pandey who reached Madda’s school on Thursday after he got news said that it is proud moment for all of us.

“The department has gifted a cricket kit to Madda and his friends. Madda is hard working and very talented kid as per his teachers and local villagers,” added Pandey.

“I came to know about Madda Ram after Sachin Tendulkar twitted. The kid is inspiration for all of us. We will try to help him in everything he need to develops his skills,” said Collector Dantewada , Topeshwar Verma talking to Hindustan Times.

