Meet Sakibul Gani, the world record holder from Bihar

Only few recognised Sakibul Gani’s talent when he scored a double hundred for Bihar under-23 in 2019. His innings of 114 against Mizoram and 94 against Meghalaya in the Plate Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy last December too went largely unnoticed. But Friday turned out to be Gani’s day as he set a world record by hitting a triple century on first-class debut.

The 22-year-old from Motihari scored 341 against Mizoram in a Ranji Trophy Plate Group match at the Jadavpur University Campus’ Second Ground in Kolkata. The previous record too belonged to an Indian, Ajay Rohera who had scored 267 for Madhya Pradesh against Hyderabad in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy. Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar is third on the list having scored 260 on his Ranji Trophy debut in 1993-94.

Gani hit two sixes and 56 boundaries in an almost run-a-ball knock that needed 405 deliveries. It included a 538-run fourth wicket stand with Babul Kumar (229 not out). They had come together on Thursday when Bihar were 71/3. The record for the highest partnership in first-class cricket is 624 between Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene against South Africa in 2006.

“He (Gani) could have scored 400 but chose to play an unusual shot and got out. It was chanceless innings till 300-plus and the only bad shot he played in his innings and got out,” said a Bihar official after they declared their first innings at 686/5. The official did not want to be named.

“Bahut hi ganda out hua (He got out to a poor shot) and that’s why I scolded him a bit and have told him not to speak to anyone today. This is his punishment for the day,” the official said.

Gani, the official said, is now an attacking batter who has improved over the past three years. “He (Gani) was quite a normal batter when he first came to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy almost three years back but since then, there has been a tremendous change in his approach to play shots.”

Gani reached the triple-century mark in 387 balls with 50 fours. And he isn’t the only cricketer in the family. Elder brother Faisal Gani played age-group cricket for Bihar and also taught the finer points of the game to his sibling. “Cricket is a passion for the two of us and Sakibul has been playing since he was just 10,” said Faisal over the phone. Gani made his List A debut in 2019.

“This time we went together for the Ranji Trophy trials but I wasn’t selected. I always rate Sakibul as a much better cricketer and I am sure he will play for India,” said Faisal, who helps their father run a sports goods shop in Motihari’s Meena Bazar area.

Sounding elated, Gani’s father Mannan was said: “I didn’t say anything when they created their own practice wicket outside the house. It’s really a great achievement for our family and I feel proud that people of Mothari are talking about my son and his cricket.