e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Melanie Jones appointed Cricket Australia’s new director

Jones was recognised in 2019 with one of Australia’s highest honours, the Medal of the Order of Australia, for services towards cricket and the community among a long list of accolades and acknowledgements.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Melbourne
Melanie Jones (left) is getting the big job in Australian cricket.
Melanie Jones (left) is getting the big job in Australian cricket.(@CricketAus)
         

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the appointment of former player Melanie Jones as their director. A former international cricketer, Jones debuted for Australia in 1997 when she joined the team and won her first of two World Cups (2005). The following year saw her make her first Test century, while on debut (131), in her first of two successful Ashes campaigns (2004).

Jones was recognised in 2019 with one of Australia’s highest honours, the Medal of the Order of Australia, for services towards cricket and the community among a long list of accolades and acknowledgements.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to work with the Board to strengthen cricket’s bond with the community and ensure a healthy and sustainable future for the next generations,” Jones said after her appointment.

“I have much admiration for the work that has been undertaken over the past 18 months in particular, an incredibly challenging time for cricket, and testament to its place in the hearts of Australians,” she added.

Cricket Australia Chair, Earl Eddings welcomed Jones to the board: “Mel has been an active and inspiring part of the cricket fabric for many years and we are privileged to have her join the board. Australian cricket has been undergoing significant change over the past two years and I’ve no doubt Mel’s experience on and off the field will be an asset to the team as we move into our next phase.”

tags
top news
Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar
Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, will wait for 2-3 days: Sharad Pawar
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’
Amid frenetic Maharashtra politics, Ahmed Patel, Gadkari talk ‘farm issues’
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
Nokia 2.3, Nokia 5.2 budget phones in the works: Key specs already leaked
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news