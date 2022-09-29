'Melbourne is my home ground because...': Pakistan speedster's fierce warning to Team India ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Team India will lock horns with Pakistan in its blockbuster opening clash of the 2022 T20 World Cup on October 23 in Melbourne. The arch-rivals will be meeting for the third time this year in men's cricket after both sides had met twice in the 2022 Asia Cup; while India had defeated Pakistan in the group match of the tournament, Pakistan produced a brilliant outing to beat Rohit Sharma's men in the Super 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will be aiming to improve on its performance in the T20 World Cup this year after the side was knocked out in the group stage of the previous edition in 2021. Incidentally, India had opened their campaigned against Pakistan last year as well, but faced a disastrous 10-wicket defeat as the duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan forged an unbeaten 152-run stand. And ahead of the clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Pakistan's star speedster Haris Rauf has fired a warning for Team India.

Also read: Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Swiss legend Roger Federer - 'For me, you will be greatest of all time'

Rauf revealed that he will be having special plans for the Indian team on his ‘home ground’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The match between India and Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. Whoever the opponent is, it's always a high-pressure game. In the World Cup last year, I was feeling so much pressure. But in the past two matches in the Asia Cup, I didn't feel much of it because I knew I just had to give my best,” Haris Rauf said in the post-match interview after the fifth T20I against England.

“If I give my best, they won't be able to play me easily. For the upcoming World Cup match, I'm very happy because it is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is my home ground because I play for the Melbourne Stars and I have the idea of how the conditions play out there. I've already started planning of how I would bowl against India,” Haris further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haris has been producing consistent performances for Pakistan in the ongoing seven-match T20I series against England. After the fifth T20I on Wednesday, Haris is the highest wicket-taker in the series (8 wickets in five matches).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON